Putnam County grand jury hands up 53 indictments

A Putnam County grand jury returned 53 indictments during the July term, according to Putnam County Prosecuting Attorney Mark Sorsaia.
The jury alleged 58 people committed 134 felonies and 47 misdemeanors. Arraignments are scheduled for 9 a.m. July 18. The indictments Sorsaia announced are not a finding of fact; it means only that grand jurors have decided that enough evidence exists to warrant a criminal trial. Indictments are as follows:
Janet N. Absten, born 1992, of Nitro, grand larceny (2), conspiracy to commit grand larceny (2), fleeing in a vehicle from a law enforcement officer while driving in an impaired state, driving on a revoked license-DUI related and possession of a controlled substance (2);
Matthew W. Archer, born 1980, of Ripley, driving on a revoked license-DUI related, third offense, driving a motor vehicle without a current and valid certificate of inspection, fleeing in a vehicle from a law enforcement officer, driving a motor vehicle without the required security, improper use of a registration plate and fleeing from a law enforcement officer by means other than the use of a vehicle;
Akmabdullah Bahar, born 1979, of Belle, delivery of a controlled substance and conspiracy to commit delivery of a controlled substance;
Richard D. Ball, born 1961, of Hurricane, driving in an impaired state, third offense, driving on a revoked license-DUI related, third offense and driving a motor vehicle without the required security;
Shannon D. Berry, born 1973, of Hurricane, wanton endangerment (4) and use of a firearm during the commission of a felony (4);
Roxanne E. Boardman, born 1988, of Hurricane, shoplifting, third offense;
Jarred M. Bright, born 1990, of Hamlin, grand larceny (2), conspiracy to commit grand larceny (2) and conspiracy to commit breaking and entering;
Anthony J. Burdette, born 1985, of Charleston, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (3), conspiracy to commit possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (3) and possession of a controlled substance;
Clark M. Burdette, born 1957, of Hurricane, driving in an impaired state, second offense and driving on a revoked license-DUI related, third offense;
Kyrie J. Burgess, born 1989, of Buffalo, possession of a stolen vehicle, fraudulent altering a registration card, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, receiving stolen property and driving on a suspended license;
Tony L. Cantley, born 1970, of Charleston, driving on a revoked license-DUI related, third offense (2);
Calvin J. Chambers, born 1994, of Nitro, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, domestic battery and brandishing a deadly weapon;
Robert J. Chase, born 1982, of Doyle, California, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and conspiracy to commit possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance;
Jonathan D. Duff, born 1990, of St. Albans, burglary, attempt to commit grand larceny, conspiracy to commit burglary and conspiracy to commit grand larceny;
Michael R. Elliott, born 1979, of Hurricane, fleeing in a vehicle from a law-enforcement officer in reckless disregard for the safety of others, reckless driving, driving a motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license, speeding and obstructing an officer;
Alex N. Foster, born 1993, of Milton, fleeing in a vehicle from a law enforcement officer in reckless indifference to the safety of others and destruction of property (4);
Helena J. Fowler, born 1958, of Poca, driving on a revoked license-DUI related, third offense, driving in an impaired state with an unemancipated minor within the vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, driving a motor vehicle without the required security, driving a motor vehicle without a current and valid certificate of inspection and fraudulent use of an imitation or counterfeit certificate of inspection;
Cory J. Gibson, born 1986, of Hurricane, burglary;
Quinn T. Gilmore, born 1977, of Chicago, Illinois, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (8);
Christopher M. Hagley, born 1977, of Willowwood, Ohio, child abuse resulting in bodily injury and domestic battery;
Terri L. Harmon, born 1984, of Hometown, child neglect resulting in bodily injury;
Dewayne C. Harris, born 1996, of St. Albans, burglary and grand larceny;
Christopher A. Holcomb, born 1989, of Wallback, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance;
Steven J. Iams, born 1981, of Dunbar, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance;
Jason M. Jeffers, born 1976, of St. Albans, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance;
William H. Jenot, born 1962, of Winfield, sexual assault in the first degree (2) and sexual abuse in the first degree;
Denver G. Jordan, born 1992, of Hometown, burglary and arson in the first degree;
James E. Justice, II, born 1970, of Nitro, forgery of a public record and forgery of an official seal of a public office;
Okey L. Justice, III, born 1995, of Poca, battery and conspiracy to commit grand larceny;
Danial Khan, born 1976, of Marne, Maine, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (3);
Johnny E. Laws, Jr., born 1979, of Leon, possession of a stolen vehicle, operating a passenger vehicle without a seat belt, improper use of a registration plate, driving on a revoked license-DUI related and possession of a controlled substance;
Trinity M. Lillie, born 1977, of Charleston, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (3), conspiracy to commit possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (3) and possession of a controlled substance;
Kenneth E. Lipps, born 1982, of Poca, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (2) and person prohibited from possessing a firearm;
Stacy W. McGuire, born 1971, of Poca, malicious assault and domestic battery;
Kristen A. McKown, born 1983, of Hurricane, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance;
Jacob C. Moore, born 1998, of Nitro, strangulation and sexual assault in the second degree (2);
Benjamin N. Myers, born 1999, of Winfield, distribution of obscene matter to a minor (4) and soliciting a minor via computer;
Dylan C. Nicholas, born 1997, of Hurricane, breaking and entering, grand larceny, conspiracy to commit grand larceny (2) and conspiracy to commit breaking and entering;
Scott A. Ogdin, born 1972, of Fraziers Bottom, possession of a stolen vehicle, conspiracy to commit possession of a stolen vehicle, bringing stolen property into the state and conspiracy to bring stolen property into the state;
Tesha A. Oldaker, born 1993, of Hurricane, conspiracy to commit burglary and conspiracy to commit grand larceny;
Terrell D. Palmer, born 1997, of Doyle, California, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and conspiracy to commit possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance;
James A. Pauley, Jr., born 1989, of Poca, sexual assault in the second degree, strangulation, malicious assault, unlawful restraint and domestic battery, second offense;
Travis J. Persinger, born 1984, of Hometown, child abuse resulting in bodily injury and domestic battery;
Rayquawn D. Raimo, born 1997, of Winfield, counterfeiting (8) and possession of counterfeit with intent to utter;
John T. Rawlings, Jr., born 1994, of Nitro, possession of a stolen vehicle, driving a motor vehicle without proper equipment and grand larceny;
Jeffrey D. Riley, Jr., 1986, of St. Albans, grand larceny and conspiracy to commit grand larceny;
Jeffrey D. Riley, Sr., 1965, of Red House, grand larceny (2) and conspiracy to commit grand larceny (2);
Jonathan D. Riley, born 1987, of Fraziers Bottom, grand larceny and conspiracy to commit grand larceny;
James F. Sanders, born 1949, of Poca, person prohibited from possessing a firearm;
Ricky L. Skeens, born 1975, of Buffalo, failure to provide notice of a registration change (3);
Cheryl K. Skibbe, born 1967, of Hurricane, fraudulent use of an imitation or counterfeit official certificate of inspection, forgery of an official seal, counterfeiting, possession of a controlled substance and driving or operating a motor vehicle while using a cellphone;
Dennis W. Snyder, born 1990, of Hurricane, battery, conspiracy to commit grand larceny (2) and grand larceny;
DeColby A. Spears, born 1988, of Chicago, Illinois, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (8);
Adam T. Stiltner, born 1982, of Huntington, grand larceny and burglary;
Robert J. Thomas, born 1995, of Nitro, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (2);
Matthew D. Threlkeld, born 1989, of Greenbrier, Arkansas, malicious assault and battery;
Lawrence White, Jr., born 1993, of Red House, possession of a stolen vehicle;
Marsha F. Wilcoxen, born 1970, of Fraziers Bottom, possession of a stolen vehicle, conspiracy to commit possession of a stolen vehicle, bringing stolen property into the state and conspiracy to commit bringing stolen property into the state;