Shooter of East End teenager pleads guilty to murder charge

A man who shot and killed a teenager on the East End nearly three years ago pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on Monday afternoon.
William Ronald Pulliam, 65, gave his plea to Kanawha Circuit Judge Charles King. The hearing unfolded in front members of James Means’ family, who quietly expressed their grief.
Means was 15 years old when Pulliam shot him on Washington Street East on Nov. 21, 2016.
As part of his plea deal, Pulliam faces up to 20 years in prison. That sentence will run separately from any prison time he receives from federal charges he faces in connection with the shooting.
Pulliam was charged with murder and with using a gun to commit a felony. The federal charges are because Pulliam, who should not have been able to buy a gun because of a previous domestic violence conviction, lied on federal forms when he bought a .380-caliber semi-automatic pistol.
King did not set a date for Pulliam’s sentencing at Monday's hearing.
In a criminal complaint, Charleston Police Detective Chris Lioi wrote that Pulliam said, "The way I look at it, thats another piece of trash off the street," after Means was shot and killed.
Witnesses told police they saw and heard Pulliam, who is white, and Means, who was black, exchange words after they bumped into each other on the sidewalk near the Dollar General on Washington Street East, according to the criminal complaint filed in Kanawha County Magistrate Court.
After the argument, Pulliam went into the Dollar General while Means joined some friends on the porch at one of his friends' grandmothers home, according to the complaint. After Pulliam left the store and walked past the porch of the home, the pair argued again, with Means crossing the street to approach Pulliam.
That's when Pulliam shot Means, according to the complaint.
In a December 2016 hearing, Lioi testified that Means was shot once in the chest before falling to the ground. When Means stood up and turned to run away, he was shot again in the back, Lioi said.
After the shooting, Lioi said, Pulliam had dinner and visited a female friend. The .380-caliber pistol allegedly used to kill the teenager was found at her home.