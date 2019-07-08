Trial of Charleston man charged after posting beating video on Facebook moved

The trial of a Charleston man charged with malicious wounding after beating another man and posting the video of the incident on Facebook has been postponed until September.
Timothy Eugene Jones, 35, was charged in the incident, which took place more than a year ago in Montgomery.
On May 25, 2018, Montgomery police found Jonathan Barton at an apartment in the 100 block of Riggs Street with injuries to his eyes, nose, mouth and jaw areas and had blood coming from his face. When they tried to speak to him, he only made moaning noises, according to a police report.
The man was taken to CAMC General Hospital, where he spent five days in critical condition and some time on life support.
Police obtained a video from a Facebook account belonging to “Prince Jones,” a known nickname of Jones, where Barton was seen with injuries to his face. According to the report, Jones can be clearly heard in the video threatening Barton.
Jones was scheduled for trial before Kanawha Circuit Judge Jennifer Bailey on Monday morning. Assistant Kanawha County prosecutor Michele Drummond asked that the trial be delayed because a former Montgomery police officer couldn’t attend the trial, and prosecutors want to interview a witness who is incarcerated and involved in another case.
Bailey set a new trial date of Sept. 9 at 9 a.m.
Jones is being held in South Central Regional Jail on a $50,000 property/surety bond.