WV pharmacists among those indicted in drug conspiracy

A federal grand jury in Ohio has indicted two southern West Virginia pharmacists and two former executives from a pharmaceutical company – one of the largest pain pill suppliers to Appalachia-- with conspiring to distribute controlled substances throughout the region.
Samuel “Randy” Ballengee and Devonna Miller-West each are named in the indictment handed down by the grand jury, Benjamin Glassman, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio, said during a news conference from his office in Cincinnati Thursday afternoon.
Ballengee and Miller-West are charged along with Anthony Rattini, 71, the former president of Miami-Luken, and James Barclay, 72, the former compliance officer of the company.
All four people, along with Miami-Luken as a company, are charged with one count of conspiring to illegally distribute controlled substances, Glassman said.
If convicted, each defendant could spend up to 20 years in prison.
Ballengee, 54, of Lovely, Kentucky, is the former owner and operator of Tug Valley Pharmacy in Williamson. Miller-West, 49, of Oceana, is the owner and operator of Westside Pharmacy in Oceana.
In the indictment, the pharmacists, pharmaceutical executives and the company are accused of seeking to “enrich themselves by distributing millions of painkillers to doctors and pharmacies in rural Appalachia, where the opioid epidemic was at its peak,” Glassman said.
Between 2008 and 2015, Miami-Luken generated more than $173 million in consolidated sales per year while supplying pharmaceuticals to more than 200 pharmacies in Ohio, West Virginia, Indiana and Tennessee, Glassman said.
Glassman said Miami-Luken, based in Springboro, Ohio, and its officials are accused of continuing to distribute millions of pills to Ballengee's and Miller-West's pharmacies in West Virginia, as well as other unnamed pharmacies, even after DEA officials advised company officials of their responsibilities as a wholesaler to ensure drugs were not being diverted and to report suspicious orders.
Ballengee's pharmacy allegedly received more than 120,000 painkillers from Miami-Luken in a single month and more than 6 million hydrocodone pills between 2008 and 2014, Glassman said.
Between 2008 and 2010, Miami-Luken, Barclay and Ballengee allegedly distributed more than 1.8 million dosage units of oxycodone to an unnamed pharmacy, referred to as PHARMACY 1 in the indictment, despite knowing that pharmacy and the physician who wrote the oxycodone prescriptions were under investigation for illegally distributing the pharmaceuticals, according to the indictment.
An indictment does not indicate that a person is guilty of a crime. An indictment contains allegations, and the defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.