HUNTINGTON — Huntington’s City Council approved a resolution Tuesday to allocate $500,000 in city funds to support renovations for the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center.
During council’s regular meeting, which was delayed a day due to the Christmas holiday, Mayor Steve Williams said he hopes for an additional two payments of $500,000 to be made in the next two years, for a total of $1.5 million. The funds would be allocated from the city’s capital projects fund.
Williams said representatives from the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center Inc., the nonprofit that operates and oversees the facility, originally asked for $3 million but that the request was too much for the city to contribute.
Williams said the funds would be a part of a $19.7 million capital improvement campaign at the historic theater, which he believes desperately needs improvements in areas like dressing rooms and restrooms.
“Very simply, the Keith-Albee is the jewel of the downtown district,” Williams said.
The vote to approve the resolution went across party lines, with Republican council members Tyler Bowen and Todd Sweeney voting “no” and a unanimous “yes” vote among the Democratic majority.
The council additionally voted to approve a resolution to construct a new municipal garage and motor pool at the National Guard armory at 800 Virginia Ave. The construction is expected to be complete by Dec. 1, 2023.
The council voted to continue funding the Fairfield Community Development Corporation. Williams said the funding was initially allocated from the $3 million prize money from Huntington winning the America’s Best Community contest in 2016, with $300,000 going toward Fairfield CDC. The approval will give $25,000 per quarter to help keep the operation ongoing.
The council also voted to partner with Downstream Solutions, a West Virginia-based development consulting firm, to create a 10-year city master plan. The city’s most recent plan was developed in 2013, and officials say Downstream Strategies will work with the public for input on the project.