Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20221215_hd_keithalbeeEXTERIOR
Buy Now

Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center, photographed earlier in December in downtown Huntington.

 RYAN FISCHER | HD Media file photo

HUNTINGTON — Huntington’s City Council approved a resolution Tuesday to allocate $500,000 in city funds to support renovations for the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center.

During council’s regular meeting, which was delayed a day due to the Christmas holiday, Mayor Steve Williams said he hopes for an additional two payments of $500,000 to be made in the next two years, for a total of $1.5 million. The funds would be allocated from the city’s capital projects fund.

Tags

Recommended for you