BLOX cabell county courthouse 2.jpg
The Cabell County Courthouse is shown in this file photo.  

 File photo | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Commission met Thursday for its regular meeting and issued a proclamation celebrating the actions of two emergency response workers.

The commission proclaimed March 9, 2023, as Hunter Lanham and Eli Kiser Day in Cabell County. Lanham, a paramedic, and Kiser, an EMT, rescued a woman from a house fire on Feb. 17.

