A COVID-19 outbreak has hit state Department of Economic Development offices, affecting several employees, including Secretary Mitch Carmichael.
Carmichael confirmed the outbreak Wednesday, saying all the infected employees had been vaccinated, and all had mild symptoms. All quarantined for 10 days, per federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
“I don’t know where I would have picked it up,” Carmichael said. “I had been a lot of different places prior to getting sick.”
Many Economic Development positions require travel around the state and attendance at a variety of meetings, he noted.
During legislative interim meetings last week, Carmichael had been scheduled to give an update on state broadband expansion efforts to the Select Committee on Infrastructure, but Delegate John Hardy, R-Berkeley, said Carmichael could not attend because he was sick.
Carmichael said he had the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, but had not yet gotten a booster shot over uncertainty on whether to get the Pfizer or Moderna.
“I want to say the Jackson County Health Department was world class,” Carmichael said. “They called and checked on me every other day.”
Economic Development offices are located on the sixth floor of Capitol complex Building 3. About 100 employees work on that floor, Carmichael said.
According to OSHA, 26 states have COVID-19 vaccination requirements for state and local government employees.
Gov. Jim Justice has refused to institute a vaccine mandate for public employees in West Virginia.
At a state COVID-19 briefing on Sept. 1, Justice explained why he is not mandating vaccinations for state employees, saying, “I don’t see a need for me to move that way at this time. From the standpoint of mandating something, I don’t think in the state of West Virginia we need to start mandating. We’ve got to continue to encourage.”
During a special session of the Legislature in October, Justice introduced and later signed into law legislation creating broad religious and medical exemptions to employer COVID-19 vaccination mandates.
The bill narrowly passed in the Senate, and the legislation will not go into effect until Jan. 18, 2022, after the Senate rejected a motion to make the bill effective from passage.