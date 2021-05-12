With the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention giving final approval to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for 12- to 15-year-olds Wednesday afternoon, officials with West Virginia's virus task force said earlier Wednesday they are ready to immediately reach out to the new age group.
“We hope parents will bring their children to the vaccination clinics, and we’re ready to push that out as fast as possible,” Dr. Ayne Amjad, state Public Health officer, said during Wednesday’s COVID-19 briefing.
“As soon as we get word from the CDC, which is supposed to come this afternoon, we’re ready to get the vaccinations out,” she said during the noon briefing.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized use of the Pfizer vaccine for 12- to 15-year-olds on Monday. While the FDA authorization applies only to the Pfizer vaccine, James Hoyer, director of the state COVID-19 interagency task force, said he anticipates no issues with availability of the vaccine in West Virginia with the increased demand.
“We continue to order our maximum allocation of the Pfizer vaccine,” said Hoyer, who added that there are no production issues with the vaccine nationally.
Earlier this week, Hoyer said the task force had worked with the state Board of Education, county school boards and local health departments on the details of the vaccine rollout to younger West Virginians.
Also during Wednesday’s briefing:
| Gov. Jim Justice confirmed that the state incentive for 16- to 35-year-olds who get vaccinated will be the option of either a $100 U.S. savings bond or a “patriotic-looking” $100 gift card.
Justice conceded that, when he announced the savings bond incentive, he assumed that bonds are printed and were not 100% issued electronically.
“I didn’t realize the savings bond is not issued the way it was when I was a kid,” he said.
Justice encouraged those eligible for the incentives to get vaccinated now, while the state works out the details of awarding bonds or gift cards.
“Giving people a carrot and then wavering on how they get the carrot can cause people to lose motivation,” he said.
Asked about expanding the incentive program to the 12- to 15-year-old age group, Justice said he would look into it, but added, “I don’t know if we can do it from the standpoint of money.”
There are about 78,000 West Virginians in that age group. The 16-to-35 incentive, which Justice has said could cost $27 million, is to be paid from unexpended federal CARES Act pandemic stimulus funds.
According to the State Auditor’s Office, as of May 3, West Virginia had a $602.5 million cash balance from the original $1.27 billion appropriation of CARES Act funds.
If the incentive were extended to all 78,000 younger West Virginians, it could cost the state $7.8 million.
| The governor said that, as of Wednesday, 46.4% of West Virginians age 16 and older have been fully vaccinated.
“That probably leads the nation, or is close to it,” Justice said.
However, the CDC data tracker, which counts total population, as of Wednesday ranked West Virginia 36th in the nation in percentage of population fully vaccinated.
| Justice said he is considering cutting off $300-a-week federal supplemental unemployment benefits early, contending that many West Virginians are “scamming the system.”
“We’ve got plenty of folks that are hurting, but you’ve got a lot, lot, lot of folks that are scamming the system,” said Justice, reciting conservative media talking points about the supplemental benefits being a disincentive for the unemployed to seek work.
The governor said he is looking at ending the program early — currently extended under the American Rescue Plan Act to Sept. 6 — as well as considering other incentives to encourage people to return to work.
“This nation was built on people’s work,” he said.
| Justice announced that the COVID-19 briefings, which began in March 2020 and were initially held daily, before going to thrice weekly status, will be reduced to two teleconferences a week beginning next week.
“Our viewership is not as strong as it has been,” he said, explaining the programming change.
He also pledged that, once the pandemic is over, he will conduct weekly news briefings via teleconference to reach out-of-town media.