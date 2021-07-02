RIPLEY — With white tents scattered across the grounds at Cedar Lakes this weekend, things feel somewhat normal for Ginger Harmon.
It’s been two years since Harmon, the owner of Sassy Gals Gourmet Treats, has been a vendor at the Mountain State Art & Craft Fair in Jackson County. Scheduled to be held each summer, last year’s event was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Harmon leans heavily on shows to sell her company’s products, which include seasoning mixes, slush mixes and roasted nuts. She’s far from the only one, but she is one of the few small-business owners able to return to form following a tumultuous financial year.
While Harmon’s business is still alive, others weren’t so lucky. She said the coronavirus pandemic has had a visible effect on the vendor community at the fair.
“Don’t get me wrong, everybody suffered last year,” Harmon said, “but it was particularly hard on small business.”
In its prime, the event featured more than 200 artisans. This year, according to the fair’s program, there are roughly 75 exhibitors offering handcrafted soaps, jewelry, woodworkings and more.
“Last year, with COVID coming, every show that I had [was] canceled,” Harmon said. “I did get the wholesale orders from the state parks — they were very good to me last year — but it hurt. It hurt bad. There were several small businesses that didn’t make it. I was one of the lucky ones that survived it.”
Making a quick sale isn’t the only benefit of setting up at fairs — touring the state is an opportunity to interact with customers and advertise products. Harmon, like many other small-business owners, sells her products online but, without a physical presence, it’s much more difficult to make a sale, she said.
Phillip Peelish, the co-owner of Wild Mountain Soap Co., echoed Harmon, saying the customer interaction at shows is a big part of the overall business.
“It draws new people into our online store and to our business storefront,” Peelish said. “We’ll have people that travel all the way over to our place just to come over and eat lunch and buy a bar of soap. It’s our form of advertising to kind of keep getting our word out.”
Harmon said that, not only is she eager to return, many of her customers are, as well.
“This year, I’ve done about two or three shows, and it’s great to be back,” Harmon said. “We’ve got people [saying] ‘We’ve been waiting for this.’ It advertises for me, it gets the word out about my business, and it’s great to make new friends and see old friends.”
The fair will run through Sunday, being open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day. Admission is available at the gate: $5 for adults; $4 for senior citizens; and $3 for kids age 4 and up.
For more information, including a schedule of events and a list of exhibitors, visit msacf.com.