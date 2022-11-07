Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

HUNTINGTON — This year’s West Virginia Makes Festival brought together people for a celebration of ingenuity, creativity and innovation to inspire makers, artists, inventors, entrepreneurs and hobbyists.

The ninth annual event took place Friday on Marshall University’s Memorial Student Center Plaza and featured 22 exhibits, interactive attractions and games by innovators, makers and entrepreneurs.

