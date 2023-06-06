More than 450 people gathered Monday evening at Capitol Market to watch a livestream of the 2023 James Beard Food and Restaurant Awards, where local chef Paul Smith hoped to take home the Best Chef: Southeast award. The watch party erupted in applause when Smith's name was announced.
So far no one’s called for a recount of the votes.
But many, safe to say most, in the crowd of roughly 450 gathered among the flowers at Capitol Market Monday night to watch the 2023 James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards, felt the real winner was local chef Paul Smith.
Regardless of what the judges ultimately decided.
“If he doesn’t win, they got it wrong,” said long-time friend and Capitol Market board member George Manahan early in the evening.
Smith was one of five finalists in the Best Chef: Southeast category.
More than two hours into the ceremony, the Charleston crowd was already celebrating and not afraid to protest when the announcer read off the judge’s choice: Terry Koval, from The Deer and the Dove in Decatur, Georgia.
Smith, on hand for the ceremonies at the Lyric Opera of Chicago, was all joy.
“I feel like we won,” he messaged from the after party. “The outpouring of support and the love I felt for the last two days makes me realize what a great place we live.”
One of the most prestigious awards a chef can receive, the James Beard Foundation was formed after Beard’s death in 1985 to recognize those who achieve excellence in the culinary world.
Steven “The Food Guy” Keith, also in Chicago for the event, said it was a fantastic night and celebration.
“He accomplished something no other West Virginia chef ever has, and something most chefs never will,” Keith said. “I know that achievement is not lost on him, and he should be very proud.”
The Capitol Market crowd performed a rousing rendition of “Country Roads” as the evening wound down.
The party itself was the brainchild of Aaron and Marie Clark, partners with Smith in 1010 Bridge and Ellen’s Ice Cream.
“It’s unbelievable. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” said Marie Clark, who got choked up trying to describe the significance of it all. “This morning was a lot more butterflies than I ever expected.”
Already, she said, brief tableside discussions with guests have identified “a lot of people who travel from out of state even, just to come in for the evening and have dinner at 1010.”
“Community support since the very beginning has been phenomenal, and tonight is another showcase of that,” said Aaron Clark.
Market Manager Evan Osborn said the party, dubbed “Mr. Smith Goes to Chicago,” was needed.
“Paul’s such an integral part of the community that it was important that we all have a chance to come together to celebrate,” he said. “We’ve already won. He’s helped to put Charleston, West Virginia, Appalachia on the map.”
CLICK HERE to follow the Charleston Gazette-Mail and receive