Chef Paul Smith Watch Party
More than 450 people gathered Monday evening at Capitol Market to watch a livestream of the 2023 James Beard Food and Restaurant Awards, where local chef Paul Smith hoped to take home the Best Chef: Southeast award. The watch party erupted in applause when Smith's name was announced. 

 KENNY KEMP | Gazette-Mail

So far no one’s called for a recount of the votes.

But many, safe to say most, in the crowd of roughly 450 gathered among the flowers at Capitol Market Monday night to watch the 2023 James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards, felt the real winner was local chef Paul Smith.

Maria Young is the features editor. She can be reached at 304-348-5115 or maria.young@hdmediallc.com. Follow @mariapyoung on Twitter.

