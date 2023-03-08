SANDSTONE — Repair crews spent Wednesday marshaling equipment and beginning the task of recovering four locomotives and nine coal cars that derailed two hours before dawn when an empty, 109-car coal train struck a rock slide in the New River Gorge below Sandstone Falls.
The train’s three crew members were riding in the lead locomotive when it struck the rock slide, left the track, overturned and caught fire. All crew members — a conductor, an engineer and an engineer trainee — were injured in the incident, and were treated at the scene by first responders from the Sandstone Volunteer Fire Department before being taken to area hospitals.
“All crew members are safe and are being evaluated and treated for nonlife-threatening injuries,” according to a statement from CSX. “We greatly appreciate the swift actions of the local first responders in Sandstone that rendered aid to our valued crew members.”
Since the train was carrying empty coal hopper cars and no hazardous materials, there was no need to evacuate nearby homes.
Diesel fuel from the derailed locomotives was seen entering the New River and, by Wednesday afternoon, a crew could be seen using boats to move a floating containment boom from Sandstone to the derailment site.
The derailment took place a half-mile from the nearest road, between Sandstone Falls and the community of Sandstone, within the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve.
One of the derailed locomotives slid down an embankment and came to rest partially submerged on the shore of the New River, where diesel fuel leaking from the engine into the river continued to burn Wednesday afternoon.
While most of the derailed hopper cars left the tracks near the point where the locomotives struck the rock slide, several cars at the end of the train derailed just below Sandstone Falls. One of those hopper cars came to rest at the New River shoreline. Several railcar wheels that apparently had been shorn off in the derailment could be seen near the cars.
The derailment blocked both tracks of the mainline, halting rail traffic through the Gorge, including Amtrak’s Cardinal passenger train. Amtrak’s eastbound No. 50 Cardinal was canceled Wednesday between Huntington and Washington, D.C., and the train would return to Chicago. The westbound No. 51 Cardinal also was canceled Wednesday between Charlottesville and Huntington.
The state Department of Health and Human Resources’ Bureau for Public Health began monitoring for any potential public health issues from the derailment, and West Virginia American Water began monitoring water entering its system’s supply sources. West Virginia American’s nearest water intake site is Hawks Nest Lake, in Fayette County.
Since any fuel that might reach the water company’s intake sites is expected to float over the intakes as it passes, no downstream intakes were closed Wednesday, according to the state Emergency Management Division.