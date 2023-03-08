Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

SANDSTONE — Repair crews spent Wednesday marshaling equipment and beginning the task of recovering four locomotives and nine coal cars that derailed two hours before dawn when an empty, 109-car coal train struck a rock slide in the New River Gorge below Sandstone Falls.

The train’s three crew members were riding in the lead locomotive when it struck the rock slide, left the track, overturned and caught fire. All crew members — a conductor, an engineer and an engineer trainee — were injured in the incident, and were treated at the scene by first responders from the Sandstone Volunteer Fire Department before being taken to area hospitals.

