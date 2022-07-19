Custard and chili have little to do with each other. So why is there a Custard Stand Chili?
It all goes back to Webster County; Webster Springs, to be precise. For years, a lady named Elsie owned and operated Elsie’s Dairy Bar, which, for one reason or another, people chose to call “the custard stand.”
Jump ahead to 1991 and the burgeoning married lives of now 50-somethings Angie and Dee Cowger. Angie taught school and Dee drove a truck. They were looking for some financial security, a way to supplement their incomes. Why not a small dairy bar kind of thing?
“You know everybody’s going to call it the custard stand,” Dee said.
And they did. Which was fine with the Cowgers. But it was their hot dogs and chili that made a hit. Later, an indoor dining area brought in more customers. After 11 years of this, and the acquisition of a car wash, the couple wondered if they could bring their chili to the retail market.
As widely available as Custard Stand Chili is now, it started in that Webster Springs car wash.
“We had a three-bay car wash, and Dee remodeled one bay,” Angie said. “We manufactured out of that one bay, which was USDA approved. We started slow, making one batch in a 60-gallon kettle.”
Next, the couple expanded operations into the other two car wash bays and the race was on. The Cowgers learned it’s a long way to the top if you wanna rock and roll — or sell chili on a national scale.
By 2019, they had outgrown their converted plant in Webster Springs. Their chili is now processed in Burlington, North Carolina, by Star Food Products. That company uses a process that offers the product a 60-day shelf life, as opposed to half that before.
“They fill the tubs with chili at 180 degrees, then flash freeze it all once,” Angie said. “But we are still a West Virginia business. It comes back here and is distributed from here.”
It’s distributed now more than ever.
By mid-May, shoppers were able to buy Custard Stand Hot Dog Chili at nearly 600 additional Kroger stores in Alabama, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, South Carolina and Tennessee.
It is the single biggest store expansion in almost 20 years for the business.
“We’re thrilled that Kroger believes in Custard Stand Hot Dog Chili so strongly that they’re adding it to nearly 600 stores all at once,” Angie said in a news release.
Custard Stand is already in every Kroger in the mid-Atlantic region, which consists of West Virginia, excluding the Eastern Panhandle; most of Virginia; Southeastern Kentucky; and Northern North Carolina. Not only are they selling their signature hot dog chili but they have since unveiled chili soup with beef and beans.
Besides the Kroger expansion, Meijer Inc., a supercenter chain in the Midwest, is rolling out the hot dog chili and the soup in a dozen or so stores in the Cleveland market. This is one of the first retailers to carry both products.
Another 100-store chain in the Midwest and South is expected to pick up Custard Stand Hot Dog Chili. And, coming this fall, Walmart is scheduled to add the Custard Stand Chili Soup with Beef & Beans to nearly 200 stores in West Virginia and neighboring states.
In May 2021, the Cowgers opened a second restaurant in Bergoo, on the Elk River in Webster County. They still own the original Custard Stand in Webster Springs and are part of a group that owns a campground. There's also a Custard Stand at the Flatwoods exit of Interstate 79.
Achieving expansion at Kroger was not easy. Chili, Angie points out, is regional in its appeal. Last week, the couple visited a couple of Cincinnati Kroger stores and met with Shannon Toth, vice president of meat and seafood for the mid-Atlantic region. Toth also is a state native.
“Every Kroger division has a chili,” she said. “We had to get enough market share to enough different retailers to get them to take a chance on us [in other divisions]."
Cincinnati chili is relatively exotic, with hints of nutmeg, cinnamon and chocolate. Skyline is its most famous brand. Custard Stand is nothing of the sort. Ground beef, ketchup, tomato paste and four or five spices comprise it.
These are indeed heady times for the Cowgers, affable, down-to-earth sorts who still know how to talk business. Dee is the dreamer and the technical side of the operation, while Angie looks after business, both existing and new. Her contributions have made Custard Stand a certified woman-owned business, by the Women’s Business Enterprise Council.
Angie is quick to point out her husband’s integral role. He is the one who keeps the machinery going. He’s the one who visits the stores, witnessing how product is stocked and transported.
“I’m pretty mechanically inclined, that’s why we work so well,” Dee said. “I do the maintenance and production. My dad was a coal miner, and he made us work as kids. I was always under the house or in the garden.”
Recently, he strode into an Atlanta Kroger. “Are you here to stock the shelves?” they asked. No, he wanted to drop off literature and introduce himself. They got excited when they found out he owned the company. Armed with wieners, chili and buns, the workers gleefully sampled the product.
The Cowgers needed to marshal their resources six years ago, when they appeared on “Shark Tank,” a TV show in which rich, private business people decide if they want to fund certain ventures.
“We are very big promoters of West Virginia,” Angie said. “We choose to live in Webster Springs. We didn’t want them to make fun of us.”
The producers showed good faith when they sent a camera crew to spend 10 hours with the Cowgers in Webster Springs. They drove around filming, stopped in at the house and did a decent job of capturing the area.
Kevin O’Leary, a panelist, said he would want 30% of the company. The Cowgers couldn’t go that far. They got no help. Panelist Mark Cuban said the Cowgers are an example for all entrepreneurs.
“But we got the exposure,” Angie said. “Every time it airs, our online order inbox fills up.”
Crescent Gallagher oversees business development for the West Virginia Department of Agriculture.
“They’re great people,” he said of the Cowgers. “They’re proud to be a West Virginia business. It’s important to know we produce a lot of great things in West Virginia, and their product is one of them.”
The only downside of the Cowgers’ story, Gallagher said, is that they now process out of state. He does not blame the couple for the move. The Cowgers estimate they produced 7 million pounds of chili in the 16 years they operated out of the converted car wash. They were using all three bays and had added two warehouses.
“When they were expanding, we tried to find a solution to processing,” he said. “We just couldn’t find a place. This is an example of why we need to invest in food production, to make it a priority with the Legislature and governor. We just haven’t in the last 5 1/2 years [although Agriculture Commissioner Kent Leonhardt has been a proponent.]”
Developing food production here would better insulate the state against any future supply chain problems and save a ton of money for future entrepreneurs.
Appalachian Abbattoir, a new slaughterhouse just east of Charleston, is a gleaming example of what local food production can mean, he said. Owners there were savvy in securing Abandoned Mine Land money, of all things, and other funding sources. Part of the slaughterhouse complex is on abandoned mine land.
But the Cowgers’ story is hardly over. Between the Walmarts and Krogers and smaller chains, they deliver to 2,500 individual stores. In 2003, just after moving into the car wash, they generated about $75,000 in revenue.
“This year, we’re on track to do about $4.5 million,” Angie said. “But we’re still not millionaires. We don’t get to keep all of that.”
Product liability insurance, taxes and a host of other expenses curb their net. It’s still been quite a ride.
“My husband, he’s more of a big dreamer,” Angie said. “He wants to go national, be on a Super Bowl commercial, the logo on the side of NASCAR race car. He wants someone to make a movie about us.
“I’ve always had big dreams, too, but I didn’t think it would grow as large as it has. I hope it provides income for our family. I’ve retired from the school system early and Dee works for himself.”
The couple’s attitude has been important, she said.
“When you go into a Walmart or wherever, what have you got to lose?" she said. "If they tell you no, it’s not a total loss, as long as they give you feedback on what you can do to get better.”