Custard and chili have little to do with each other. So why is there a Custard Stand Chili?

It all goes back to Webster County; Webster Springs, to be precise. For years, a lady named Elsie owned and operated Elsie’s Dairy Bar, which, for one reason or another, people chose to call “the custard stand.”

Greg Stone covers business. He can be reached at 304-348-5124 or gstone@hdmediallc.com.

