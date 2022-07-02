Dozens of dachshunds, or wiener dogs, lined up at the starting line, facing their eager owners at the other end of an orange-painted track, as hundreds of smiling faces observed at Magic Island on Saturday. After a count of three, groups of small pups sprung forward, as the crowd cheered and broke into laughter.
Winnie, a three-legged dachshund rescue, was among the competing pups that crossed the finish line for their first Wiener Dog Race at the Charleston Sternwheel Regatta. She was a crowd-favorite, attracting compliments from the event’s attendees and finishing the race despite having an amputated leg.
“We were kind of not even for sure we were going to come but I always say she is a special dog and she’s got a special story, and we don’t show her off enough because of that,” said Christina Hayslet, Winnie’s owner, noting that she travelled from Hurricane to participate.
Hayslet rescued Winnie from the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association after Winnie served as a rehab dog at Genesis HealthCare in Teays Valley.
“If she wasn’t out in the heat and hot, she could hang with anybody,” said Hayslet. “She’s really really fast.”
After a five-year hiatus, the beloved Wiener Dog Race, previously put on by West Side Main Street, was brought back and sponsored by the City of Charleston Regatta Committee this year as a part of the 2022 Charleston Sternwheel Regatta. All proceeds were given to the Fix’Em Clinic to help fund their low cost spay and neuter services, according to the registration sheet.
“When we were asking people what event to bring back during the Charleston Sternwheel Regatta, this was number one, and there’s a reason why,” Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin said, addressing the crowd.
Participating dog owners along with the crowd were thrilled to see the event return, many of whom noted it was their first time competing in the race.
“We love the Wiener Dog Race,” said Robin Young, a participant. “It’s the best.”
Young entered her dog, Chesty, in the race several years ago but didn’t make it in time to participate after the event time was moved forward due to inclement weather.
She also noted she did nothing special to prepare for the race, hoping, like many others, that waving her dog’s favorite toy at the other end would be enough to motivate them to finish.
Elsa, Aaron and Elizabeth Dini’s dachshund, was one of several racing pups that didn’t make it past the starting line.
“First time, no practice and it showed,” said Aaron Dini, laughing and adding their other pup, Russell, ran sideways and in the wrong direction during the race.
The races were separated into four divisions categorized by age: puppy up to 1 year, adults ages 1-5, adults ages 6-10 and seniors over 10. Each division held multiple races, ending with a run-off of all the winners.
Minnie, Jamie and Donald Bailey’s dachshund, breezed through her races, winning her division and a prize.
The Baileys travelled from Beckley to compete in the race, noting this is not only their first time participating in the Wiener Dog Race but also their first time attending the Charleston Regatta.
“It’s a great turnout, and we’re just excited to be a part of it and super excited that she won,” said Donald Bailey.
The event is expected to return again next year as a part of the Charleston Regatta, along with the costume contest.