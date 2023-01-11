Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Firefighters respond to a fully involved at Dairy Winkle on Campbells Creek Road Wednesday morning.

 Kenny Kemp | Gazette-mail photo

Campbells Creek Road is closed because of a fire at Dairy Winkle, according to a dispatch supervisor at Kanawha County Metro 911.

The call came in at 9:46 a.m. Crews arrived on scene to see flames through the roof of the restaurant, the dispatcher supervisor said. 

