Dairy Winkle on fire; Campbells Creek Road shut down By Leann Ray leann.ray@hdmediallc.com Leann Ray Breaking News Editor Author email Jan 11, 2023 41 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Buy Now Firefighters respond to a fully involved at Dairy Winkle on Campbells Creek Road Wednesday morning. Kenny Kemp | Gazette-mail photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Campbells Creek Road is closed because of a fire at Dairy Winkle, according to a dispatch supervisor at Kanawha County Metro 911.The call came in at 9:46 a.m. Crews arrived on scene to see flames through the roof of the restaurant, the dispatcher supervisor said. Malden, Rand and Belle volunteer fire departments are on the scene.This is a developing story. Leann Ray is the breaking news editor. She can be reached at 304-348-4882 or leann.ray@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Leann_Ray on Twitter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Leann Ray Breaking News Editor Author email Follow Leann Ray Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Articles ArticlesWV Secretary of State Warner to seek Governor's Office in 2024WV Legislature begins 60-day regular session WednesdayThe Food Guy: Charleston Restaurant Week returns for 10th anniversaryGazette-Mail editorial: No, 87,000 new IRS agents aren't coming for youBoys basketball: George Washington escapes Huntington in 86-83 double OT thrillerDear Abby: Anger issues become hurdle in romance and on the roadBoys basketball: Logan hands Poca 57-47 lossFiesta Dinnerware announces new color for 2023State legislative energy panel takes dim view of community solar despite promises of energy savings, economic growthBoys basketball: South Charleston gets MSAC win over Midland 42-41 See More of the Social Marketplace Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: January 11, 2023 Daily Mail WV Diane Tarantini: A delectable trek to the Texas Bowl Chance encounter leads to CAMC kidney transplant for Ohio woman Big Brothers Big Sisters take part in bicycle giveaway Bringing 'Bigs' and 'Littles' together Homeless for the holidays: Abuse, neglect send children and teens to temporary shelters for Christmas.