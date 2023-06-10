Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

A dataset of radio scans of the core of the Milky Way captured by Project Breakthrough Listen instrumentation on the Robert C. Byrd Green Bank Telescope is at the center of a new quest to detect evidence of extraterrestrial technology within our galaxy.

While previous radio astronomy searches for extraterrestrial intelligence focused mainly on detecting continuous radio signals, the new search involves the detection and examination of repetitive patterns of pulsating radiation.

Rick Steelhammer is a features reporter. He can be reached at 304-348-5169 or rsteelhammer@hdmediallc.com. Follow @rsteelhammer on Twitter.

