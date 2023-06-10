A dataset of radio scans of the core of the Milky Way captured by Project Breakthrough Listen instrumentation on the Robert C. Byrd Green Bank Telescope is at the center of a new quest to detect evidence of extraterrestrial technology within our galaxy.
While previous radio astronomy searches for extraterrestrial intelligence focused mainly on detecting continuous radio signals, the new search involves the detection and examination of repetitive patterns of pulsating radiation.
"Our study sheds light on the remarkable energy efficiency of a trail of pulses as a means of interstellar communication across vast distances," said astronomer Vishal Gajjar of the SETI (Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence) Institute, in a release announcing the new survey. The project is "the first-ever comprehensive endeavor to conduct in-depth searches for these signals," Gajjar said.
The new search is being conducted through a partnership involving Cornell University, the SETI Institute and Breakthrough Listen -- a 10-year, $100 million private research initiative, which uses about 20% of the Green Bank Telescope's observation time.
The Pocahontas County telescope is well known for its ability to detect and examine pulsars, which emit signals across a broad range of radio frequencies. But in the new survey, a dataset of scans of the Galactic Center captured during Breakthrough Listen's observations will be analyzed to search for repeating signals emanating from narrower frequency ranges -- covering less than one-tenth the width of an average FM radio station.
The new search, called the Breakthrough Listen Investigation for Periodic Spectral Signals, or BLIPSS, is directed by Akshay Suresh, a graduate student at Cornell University.
Suresh said the new search "showcases the cutting-edge potential of software as a science multiplier for SETI."
By focusing on central region of the Milky Way and its dense congregation of stars and possibly habitable exoplanets, the BLIPPS researchers believe the odds of finding compelling evidence of extraterrestrial technology are enhanced.
CLICK HERE to follow the Charleston Gazette-Mail and receive