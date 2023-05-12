Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Recreation-Recruiting Thrillseekers
Buy Now

In this 2012 photo, whitewater rafters are shown rafting the lower New River Gorge, near Fayetteville.

 File photo | HD Media

FAYETTEVILLE – Every September and October, West Virginia’s Gauley River features the world’s best whitewater.

The Summersville Dam is drawn down at 2,800 cubic feet per second by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to create close to 100 rapids, including nine Class V rapids in 26 miles.

Tags

Recommended for you