FAYETTEVILLE – Every September and October, West Virginia’s Gauley River features the world’s best whitewater.
The Summersville Dam is drawn down at 2,800 cubic feet per second by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to create close to 100 rapids, including nine Class V rapids in 26 miles.
Release dates this year are Sept. 8-11, 15-18, 22-25, Sept. 29-Oct. 2 and Oct. 6-8, 14-15, 21-22.
West Virginia’s largest adventure resort and rafting outfitter, Adventures on the Gorge, will be ready with guided rafts, cabins, campsites, tents, meals and more.
“Gauley Season is pure excitement in the whitewater rafting world,” said Roger Wilson, CEO of Adventures on the Gorge. “Rafters from all over know exactly what to expect, and they are already letting us know they will be in town for an unsurpassed experience.”
Gauley rafting is classified in two sections: the upper and lower. The upper Gauley starts just below Summersville Dam and drops more than 335 feet in fewer than 13 miles, creating the most intense whitewater on the river and one of the most challenging whitewater experiences in the world. The 12-mile lower Gauley is slightly less intense, but still extremely challenging, with 70 rapids.
The end of Gauley Season coincides with Bridge Day when the New River Gorge Bridge is closed so that more than 400 BASE (Building, Antenna, Span and Earth) jumpers can jump, dive and catapult off the bridge while up to 200,000 people watch.
CLICK HERE to follow the Charleston Gazette-Mail and receive