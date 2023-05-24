Dave Chappelle performs during a theater dedication ceremony honoring the comedian and actor, and to raise funds to support Duke Ellington School of the Arts in Washington, on June. 20, 2022. Chappelle is set to perform next week in Charleston.
One of the greatest comics of a generation, Dave Chappelle, is bringing a true surprise show to Municipal Auditorium next Wednesday.
Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. performance go on sale at 2 p.m. Wednesday via Ticketmaster. No cell phones, cameras or recording devices will be permitted at the show.
Chappelle is most widely known for the critically-acclaimed sketch comedy show, "Chappelle's Show," which only ran from 2003-2006 on Comedy Central, but left an outsized cultural impact via a swath of imminently memorable sketches and one-liners.
Following an abrupt hiatus, the show's popularity propelled him to a legendary stand-up career upon his return, during which he became well-known for his undauntable irreverence, penchant for wading into controversy and his timely delivery.
In 2017, Rolling Stone magazine ranked the six-time Emmy winner, four-time Grammy-winner and 2019 Mark Twain Prize for American Humor the ninth-best comedian of all time.
Upon arrival to the show, attendees must turn over all phones and smart watches, which will be secured in "Yondr" pouches that will be unlocked at the end of the show. Guests maintain possession of their phones throughout the night and, if needed, may access their phones at designated Yondr unlocking stations in the lobby.
Anyone caught with a cellphone in the venue will be immediately removed.