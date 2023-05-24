Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Dave Chappelle

Dave Chappelle performs during a theater dedication ceremony honoring the comedian and actor, and to raise funds to support Duke Ellington School of the Arts in Washington, on June. 20, 2022. Chappelle is set to perform next week in Charleston.

 AP file photo

One of the greatest comics of a generation, Dave Chappelle, is bringing a true surprise show to Municipal Auditorium next Wednesday.

Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. performance go on sale at 2 p.m. Wednesday via Ticketmaster. No cell phones, cameras or recording devices will be permitted at the show.

