Defying expectations, the value of properties owned by public utilities in the state increased slightly in 2020, avoiding a decline for a second straight year.
Tentative public utility assessments for the 2022 tax year total $12.897 billion, up $481.5 million from last year, an increase of 3.7%.
That follows a year when the total assessed value of public utility properties in the state dropped $122 million for 2021 — from $12.56 billion to $12.438 billion — as the state’s natural gas pipeline construction boom came to a halt, and electric utilities lost valuation as they took coal-fired power plants off line.
Because the assessments are conducted two years in advance of the tax year — 2022 tax year assessments were conducted in 2020 — Tax Department officials had anticipated that the COVID-19 pandemic would affect 2020 valuations.
“I’ve spoken to several companies that asked for relief this year because of the pandemic,” then-Property Tax Division director Leroy Barker told the Board of Public Works last year.
The Board of Public Works took up the 2022 tax year tentative assessments at its Sept. 29 meeting.
However, the Gazette-Mail had to file a Freedom of Information Act request to obtain the public document, after the governor’s office refused to release it to the newspaper. The Tax Department complied with the FOIA request on Thursday.
Usually, Property Tax Division officials make a presentation to the board on the public utilities assessments, but that did not take place at the Sept. 29 meeting.
State Auditor J.B. McCuskey did ask why the value of airlines property dropped sharply in the 2022 assessment, falling more than 50%, from $13.74 million to $6.39 million.
Acting Property Tax Division director Travis Payne said the assessment date is July 1, and airlines may have intentionally or coincidentally had fewer aircraft in the state on July 1, 2020.
Airlines also reduced numbers of flights to and from West Virginia in 2020, as the pandemic caused a downturn in air travel.
Cellular phone companies saw the largest drop in assessed value, falling nearly 21% to $236.79 million, a drop of $61.6 million, continuing a decline from 2019, as mergers of competing companies reduced the numbers of operating cell towers and other duplicative assets in the state.
Landline phone services saw an even steeper drop of 32%, down $58.6 million to $121.44 million as fewer and fewer West Virginians have landline phones.
While the value of airlines properties dropped, railroads continued an upward trend, with assets valued at $1.4 billion, up $181 million from last year. Assessed value of rail cars operating in the state also increased $12.7 million to $210.9 million.
In addition to railroads, two categories of public utilities have total assessed values in excess of $1 billion: Electric utilities, at $5.87 billion, and natural gas pipelines, at $3.69 billion.
Under state law, the Tax Department assesses valuations of public utility properties, which are broadly defined to include railroads, trucking companies, bus lines, airlines, telephone companies and a variety of other businesses that operate in the state in addition to traditional water, sewer, electric and gas utilities.
Unlike traditional property valuations, public utility assessments are based on annual income and expenses, as well as the value of real and personal property that the companies own.
Approving the public utilities assessments is one of the few remaining duties of the once-powerful Board of Public Works, made up of the six statewide constitutional officers and the state superintendent of schools.
Prior to approval of the Modern Budget Amendment in 1968, the board had considerable authority in setting state budgets.
At its next meeting, the board will take up any appeals from utilities that may be seeking adjustments to their tentative assessments, before giving final approval to the 2022 tax year assessments.