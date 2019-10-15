Dems' attention turns to Bolton in impeachment probe

WASHINGTON — House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry is turning attention toward former national security adviser John Bolton, after a former top aide delivered testimony Monday describing how Bolton was infuriated by an operation allegedly being conducted by the president’s allies and his lawyer in Ukraine to dig up dirt on the president’s political rivals.
According to two people familiar with her testimony, Fiona Hill, who was the National Security Council’s top Russia and Europe adviser under Bolton, told investigators that Bolton likened President Trump’s lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, a driving force behind the efforts, to a “hand grenade.”
The two sources said Hill also testified that Bolton wanted to make clear he was not involved and was opposed to what she said he described as the “drug deal” between the White House’s acting chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney, and U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland, who she said also were involved in the effort.
Later Tuesday, attorneys for Vice President Mike Pence and Giuliani informed House Democrats that neither man will cooperate with their impeachment probe, and Democrats gathered at the Capitol to plan their next moves. Meanwhile, former congressman Pete Sessions, R-Texas, was issued a subpoena by a New York grand jury probing his interactions with Giuliani and two associates who were arrested last week and charged with campaign finance violations, according to a person familiar with the investigation who spoke on condition of anonymity.
The Vice President’s Office called House Democrats’ actions a “self-proclaimed” and “purported” impeachment inquiry, and urged them “to first seek information from primary sources that may be responsive to your broad requests.”
Giuliani’s lawyer said in a letter to the committees that the former New York mayor “will not participate because this appears to be an unconstitutional, baseless, and illegitimate ‘impeachment inquiry.’ ”
Democrats had subpoenaed Giuliani and requested documents from Pence’s office.
As for Bolton, some Democrats and their aides are talking privately about a need to call him to testify, although they deferred to House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., on next steps.
Pelosi later cited Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying, “all roads seem to lead to Putin” when it comes to Trump.
The speaker told reporters Tuesday that, nevertheless, she’s not going to call for a formal House floor vote on impeachment.
Trump has said that, without a vote, the ongoing impeachment inquiry is illegitimate. Pelosi countered with, “we’re not here to call bluffs” and “this is not a game to us.”
Schiff said the White House has ordered the Defense Department to not comply with a subpoena for documents. He said such moves mean “the case for obstruction of Congress continues to build.”
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell opened his chamber’s work Tuesday by suggesting Democrats are trying to “cancel out” Trump’s election with their march toward impeachment.
Trump ousted Bolton last month after a rocky relationship in which the two men clashed over policy toward North Korea, Iran and Afghanistan, and other issues. The president disparaged Bolton, saying he made “some very big mistakes.”
Bolton, who initially declined to comment, said in a text: “I will have my say in due course.” He reportedly is writing a book.
The revelations about Bolton’s stance, many of which were first reported by The New York Times, paint a picture of a White House bitterly divided not just over Ukraine, which has long been reliant on military aid and political support from the United States as it fights Russian-backed separatists in its eastern territories, but also over which political appointees were calling the shots on foreign policy: the experienced national security staff, or a group of Trump loyalists and Giuliani.
According to one person familiar with Hill’s testimony, Bolton was so alarmed by the efforts of Giuliani, Sondland and Mulvaney to circumvent the NSC and diplomatic corps that he dispatched her to raise the concern with White House lawyers.
The order reportedly came after then-special envoy for Ukraine Kurt Volker, Bolton, Sondland, Hill and Energy Secretary Rick Perry met in early July. During the meeting, Sondland blurted out to the other officials present that there were “investigations that were dropped that need to be started up again” in Ukraine, according to an official familiar with the matter. The officials understood him to be referring to Burisma, a Ukrainian energy company, and former vice president Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, who sat on its board.
Bolton went “ballistic” after the meeting, the official said.
Hill herself got into a confrontation with Sondland over his involvement in Ukrainian affairs, according to a person familiar with her testimony, as Ukraine is not in the European Union and thus not part of his ambassadorial portfolio. Sondland said he had been put in charge by Trump, the person said — something Hill reportedly likened to the bravado of when Alexander Haig, then secretary of state, said he was in charge after a 1981 assassination attempt on President Ronald Reagan.
Sondland, who obeyed State Department orders not to show up for a planned deposition last week, is expected to testify in the House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry Thursday under subpoena. Text messages provided to the panel by Volker reportedly show that it was Sondland who defended the president in early September, when other diplomats expressed concern that U.S. military assistance was being withheld from Ukraine to push Ukrainian leaders to conduct a politically motivated investigation of Burisma.
Hunter Biden served on Burisma’s board for five years; Joe Biden is making a 2020 White House bid.
Hill’s testimony about Bolton also might bring Mulvaney into the impeachment investigation. Trump reportedly told Mulvaney in mid-July to hold back almost $400 million in congressionally approved military aid for Ukraine. That order allegedly came the same week that Hill resigned from the NSC; it also took place one week before Trump spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky by phone, on July 25, when he asked Zelensky to investigate the Bidens and purported Ukrainian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.