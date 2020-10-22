A state Department of Environmental Protection REAP crew encountered an alternative version of tire recycling after leaving a trailer containing hundreds of scrap tires gathered in cleanup events last Thursday and Saturday parked near the collection point for a third event.
The first cleanup involved an armada of volunteers from whitewater rafting outfitters, the New River Conservancy, the New River Gorge National River and independent paddlers, who removed more than 250 tires from the murky bottom of Hawks Nest Lake.
The lake, created nearly 90 years ago when Hawks Nest Dam was completed, was recently drawn down 25 feet to accommodate repairs and maintenance. The dam diverts water from the New River into a 3-mile-long tunnel to a hydroelectric plant near Gauley Bridge and creates a 250-acre reservoir to store water for generating power during low-flow conditions.
Two days later, volunteers in Clay County working with members of the Elk River Rail Trail Foundation removed tires and trash from a section of Buffalo Creek, which the rail trail follows for much of its length. With work on that project scheduled to resume on Monday, the REAP trailer was parked outside the foundation's office near Dundon.
However, before the work could resume, all four tires and wheels supporting the nearly loaded trailer, plus a spare, were stolen. On Friday, the DEP announced that a $500 reward has been posted for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for the theft.
Those with information about the theft are urged to call the West Virginia State Police detachment at Clay at 304-286-3185.