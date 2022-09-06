Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in figuring out what happened to a 71-year-old Cross Lanes woman whose body was found in a freezer last month.

Samuel Lee May, 44, and Arnold Ward Hiller, 47, both of whom lived with Cynthia Mudd at a house in the 5100 block of Saulton Drive, have been charged with concealment of a deceased body

Lori Kersey covers the city and county. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or lori.kersey@hdmediallc.com. Follow @LoriKerseyWV on Twitter.

