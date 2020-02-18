Despite bankruptcy filing, full schedule of Boy Scout activities expected to continue

The Boy Scouts of America’s filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Tuesday is not expected to affect Scouting activities planned for the 30-county Buckskin Council service area, or any other BSA local council nationwide.
Tuesday’s bankruptcy filing was designed “to equitably compensate abuse victims while ensuring Scouting continues across the country,” according to a statement issued from BSA’s national headquarters in Irving, Texas. Local councils are not involved in the bankruptcy petition, according to the statement.
“Buckskin Council and the other councils are legally distinct entities and have not filed for bankruptcy,” Buckskin Council’s Scout Executive Jeff Purdy said. “We expect local Scouts to continue with their meetings, activities, district and council events, and summer programs. In short, we expect no changes to the local Scouting experience in our communities.”
Buckskin Council plans, coordinates and sanctions Scouting activities in 21 West Virginia counties, including Kanawha, plus three counties in each Kentucky, Ohio and Virginia.
BSA officials in Texas and Glen Jean declined to respond to queries about possible effects the bankruptcy filing could have on the Summit Bechtel National Scouting Reserve, in Fayette County.
Since a nonprofit organization’s filing for Chapter 11 protection is designed to negotiate a plan for settling debts while continuing to provide services, the liquidation of property that plays a key role in the nonprofit’s program seems unlikely, according to Purdy.
Summit Bechtel, located within Buckskin Council’s service area but managed by Scouting’s national organization, is a BSA High Adventure Base, hosts Scouting’s national leadership center and is the new home of Scouting’s annual National Jamboree. Summit Bechtel hosted the National Jamboree in 2013 and 2017 and is scheduled to host one again next year. Last year, the 10,600-acre reserve hosted Scouting’s World Jamboree, drawing more than 40,000 Scouts from 152 nations.
This summer, Summit Bechtel will host a national gathering of Venturer Scouts and the National Law Enforcement Exploring Conference, among other activities.
“In the last couple of years, the place has really come into its own as a vibrant, year-round center for Scouting activities,” Purdy said. “A case could be made that Summit Bechtel is the place where Scouting really happens. I don’t think there’s much risk of it being affected” by the bankruptcy petition.
Camps owned by Buckskin and other local BSA councils would not be subject to possible liquidation to pay debts, since they are not owned by the national BSA organization.
According to a post about the bankruptcy filing on Buckskin Council’s website, Scouts can expect traditional events like campouts, Pinewood Derby races, Blue & Gold Banquets, service projects and Courts of Honor for Eagle Scouts to continue.