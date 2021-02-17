Meeting in person for the first time in months, Charleston City Council voted Tuesday to move forward in surveying city first responders on their opinions of harm reduction in the community.
The resolution passed with an amendment removing language that requested agencies uncertified by the state to pause needle distributions in Charleston while the council continued deliberating legislation that could outright ban such programs.
The City Council meeting came five days after officials from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention presented to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department’s HIV task force, calling the county’s HIV crisis “the most concerning” in the nation.
The growing threat of HIV for those in Charleston was not mentioned one time during Tuesday’s meeting.
With the resolution passed, the city’s Public Safety Committee will now move forward to create a survey for the city’s police, firefighters and refuse workers to share opinions and concerns on syringe service programs, like the one operated by Solutions Oriented Addiction Response.
Once returned, the survey responses are meant to inform council members as they look to pass an amendment that would recriminalize needle distribution in the city by groups uncertified by the state, a policy not held at the state level.
Councilman Will Laird voted to pass the resolution Tuesday, but said he felt it was “unnecessary.” Laird reminded members that surveying city employees did not require action of council. He urged his colleagues to also consider surveying service providers for people who use drugs, and those who use the services council is attempting to regulate.
Councilwoman Keeley Steele, who chairs the public safety committee, said she plans to have health experts and people familiar with substance use disorder speak to committee members on the issue in a future meeting. The amendment to recriminalize needle distribution will soon be brought up by public safety.
Steele was the only council member who called-in to the CDC’s presentation last Thursday, despite the relevance to the city’s recent actions and discussions. Council members Snodgrass and Chuck Overstreet said they, as well as some of their colleagues, had “no idea” the HIV task force met last week until seeing media reports the next day.
The HIV task force was formed in 2019, though meetings took a hiatus during the pandemic as resources were needed for COVID-19 response. All meetings, however, are posted on the health department’s calendar online with information on how to call in. City Council members are regularly tasked with funding health department positions and initiatives.
Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin said Wednesday the CDC presentation came after representatives reached out directly to the city with concerns about the rising rates of HIV. From there, Goodwin and Chief of Staff Matthew Sutton organized with the health department to bring Dr. Demetre Daskalakis, director of the agency’s division on HIV/AIDS prevention, into that week’s HIV task force meeting.
“That seemed like the right venue, and it was a very concerning and pressing issue, so we wanted it to happen as quickly as possible,” Goodwin said.
During the CDC’s presentation, Daskalakis said a needs-based syringe service program in the region could be integral to slowing the spread of HIV and hepatitis among people who inject drugs.
Kanawha County recorded almost more cases of HIV tied to injected drug use in 2020 as the entirety of New York City — home to millions of more people — did in 2019, according to Daskalakis. He insisted urgency is needed before the problem spirals out of control at the cost of public health.
Goodwin said she believes the presentation slides from the CDC will be shown to members of the public safety committee. She said it’s clear this issue isn’t going to disappear, and she understands the urgency being conveyed by the CDC.
“If we’ve learned anything in this pandemic, it should be that the CDC is the gold standard for public health decisions,” Goodwin said. “We go to them to stop infectious diseases, to set standards to protect everyone. We know when they tell us this is a real concern, we need to listen.”
For weeks, though, some members of council have doubled down against decades of research and data from the CDC and other national and international public health agencies showing syringe service programs are not only effective in stopping disease transmission, but also in lessening needle litter in communities and transitioning people who inject drugs into recovery, among other things.
Snodgrass, speaking after the meeting, said she understands the risks tied to HIV and hepatitis among people who inject drugs, and that syringe service programs can lessen them, but that she needs to look at the concerns of all her constituents. This sentiment was shared by council members Jeanine Faegre, Becky Ceperley, Overstreet and others during and after Tuesday’s meeting.
“No one disagrees that more clean needles lead to less disease, but as a [city councilwoman] I have to look at the broader spectrum,” Snodgrass said. “It seems there’s a push to normalize needles more, but I’d like to instead see more recovery beds, more places for people who need help to go.”
Also Tuesday, Charleston City Council:
- Voted to amend city code to establish a Charleston Adopt-A-Street program
- Approved updating the names of fire department divisions in city code
- Authorized purchase of four new pick-up trucks to replace older ones, for a total of $107,916
- Authorized purchase of 1,870 gallons of paint for traffic-marking purposes, for a total of $29,472
- Authorized the mayor to issue a contract to purchase and install a fire alarm system at the Kanawha City Community Center
- Approved allowing the city to submit an application to the FEMA Fire Prevention and Safety Grant Program for a grant totaling $37,000.