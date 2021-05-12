With a 21% annual return on investments, the state Investment Management Board has been having a very good year, increasing the value of the state investment portfolio from $20.13 billion on July 1, 2020 to $23.16 billion as of Feb. 28, 2021.
Despite the strong year, IMB executive director Craig Slaughter called on legislators Monday to temper their expectations for growth in investments, a point he also made Wednesday.
“Things tend to smooth out, and a really bad year could hit you really hard,” Slaughter told the Joint Committee on Government and Finance Monday.
“I have been trying to prepare people for the lowering of the assumed rate of return for a few years now,” Slaughter said Wednesday, after the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell more than 2% in two days on inflation fears.
Currently, state pension funds need to grow by 7.5% a year, or the Legislature has to appropriate state funds to make them whole.
From July 1, 2020 to Feb. 28, the two largest state pension funds each grew by more than $1 billion, with the Teachers Retirement Fund going from $7.8 billion to $8.9 billion, while the Public Employees Retirement System went from $6.89 billion to $7.99 billion.
During the Joint Committee meeting Monday, said the strong performance pushed the 20-year outlook for the pension funds to the 7.5% threshold.
When Slaughter appeared before the Joint Committee two years ago, in May 2019, it was a different story, with the state portfolio on pace to grow by just 2%, requiring the Legislature to make cash infusions into the pension funds in 2020.
At the time, he warned legislators that after 10 straight years of growth in the national economy, a downturn was inevitable at some point.
“We’re late in the cycle, it looks like,” Slaughter said at the time, warning of a downturn or even a possible recession. “The question is, is it tomorrow or is it two years from now?”
The IMB’s strategy has been to reduce volatility in the funds by putting 15% of pension assets and up to 50% of other state funds into fixed income assets, including low-risk bonds and U.S. Treasury securities, which while risk-free also currently have very low interest rates.
“When they are this low, there isn’t much to build on going forward,” Slaughter said Wednesday. “The conservative thing to do is lower the assumed rate of return. Doing so reduces the volatility of contributions, as it reduces the chance of falling short, but has the downside of increasing the employers’ rate of contribution.”
Year-to-date, state fixed income assets grew by just over 3%.
Through Feb. 28, total state assets managed by the IMB topped $23.16 billion, with total pension assets of $18.67 billion, up $2.49 billion since July 1, 2020.