Stovall, Gray

Tyran Gray, 26, and Courtni Stovall, 25, entered not guilty pleas during their arraignment before Kanawha Circuit Judge Carrie Webster Thursday morning.

 Lori Kersey | Gazette-Mail

A Charleston woman and a Detroit man accused of killing a man in his driveway in front of his daughter last year denied the charges on Thursday.

Lori Kersey covers the city and county. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or lori.kersey@hdmediallc.com. Follow @LoriKerseyWV on Twitter.

