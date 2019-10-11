Disaster loans available in northern panhandle counties

The U.S. Small Business Administration announced its disaster loans are available to small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture, and private nonprofit organizations located in Brooke, Hancock and Ohio counties for economic injury as a result of excessive rain and flooding from Jan. 1 through Aug. 20, 2019.
Under this declaration, the SBA’s Economic Injury Disaster loan program is available to eligible farm-related and nonfarm-related entities that suffered financial losses as a direct result of this disaster. The loans are not intended to replace lost sales or profits. With the exception of aquaculture enterprises, SBA cannot provide disaster loans to agricultural producers, farmers and ranchers.
Applicants may apply online using the Electronic Loan Application (ELA) via SBA’s website, disasterloan.sba.gov. Disaster loan information and application forms may also be obtained by calling the SBA’s customer service center at 800-659-2955 or by sending an email to disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.
Loan applications can be downloaded from disasterloan.sba.gov. Completed applications should be mailed to: U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.
Completed loan applications must be submitted to the SBA no later than June 4, 2020.