Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

SC Purple Heart Parking ribbon cutting
Buy Now

A designated parking space for Purple Heart recipients was dedicated last month in South Charleston at the corner of D Street and Seventh Avenue (across from the Mound). Dan Brammer (second from right), who served in the U.S. Air Force from 1976 to 1990, helped convince South Charleston Mayor Frank Mullens (third from right) to reserve the spot for combat-wounded veterans.

 BUTCH COOPER | Metro

West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) Commissioner Everett Frazier is pleased to announce that a local, veteran-initiated program honoring Purple Heart recipients is getting statewide recognition with signs to be displayed at all DMV regional offices.

Over the last year, Commander Wally McMasters of the VFW Post 4442 has been promoting his "Purple Heart Parking Spot" program idea in the Northern Panhandle. He has gotten support from many retail and business outlets, who have each agreed to make one parking spot in their shopping areas specifically dedicated to Purple Heart recipients. McMasters approached the DMV in Moundsville about the idea, and Commissioner Frazier not only agreed, but wanted to have one at each regional office across the state.

Recommended for you