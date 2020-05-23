DMV regional offices now taking appointments

The West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles announced Friday that appointments are now available through the DMV website, dmv.wv.gov. Starting next Tuesday, 10 DMV regional office locations will offer appointments for services that must be completed in-person, such as customers who need to take their driver knowledge or skills test or to transfer an out-of-state driver’s license. The following locations will be available for appointments:
n Kanawha City/Charleston
n Winfield
n Beckley
n Charles Town/Kearneysville
n Huntington
n Moundsville
n Fairmont
n Flatwoods
n Romney
n Parkersburg
Customers may visit the DMV website or use this link: go.wv.gov/DMVappointment to make an appointment. DMV will be releasing a dedicated phone number next week for customers who need to make an appointment but do not have internet access.
Skills testing will be offered at nine locations, all listed above minus the Winfield office. New courses have been developed that will allow the driver examiner to observe the driving from outside the car while the applicant completes the test with a licensed parent or other licensed driver over the age of 21 accompanying the driver in the vehicle. Additional locations for driver skills tests will be announced as they are made available.
For more information, visit the DMV website at dmv.wv.gov, or call 1-800-642-9066.