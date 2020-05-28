DMV releases phone number for appointments in regional offices

West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles announced that customers who do not have internet access may now make appointments to take their driver’s license knowledge and skills tests, make changes to identification cards or driver’s licenses, obtain an original identification card, and do salesperson testing by calling the DMV’s new appointment hotline, 304-558-3938, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Appointments may be made at any of the 10 regional offices across the state:
- Kanawha City/Charleston
- Winfield
- Beckley
- Charles Town/Kearneysville
- Huntington
- Moundsville
- Fairmont
- Flatwoods
- Romney
- Parkersburg
Skills testing is being offered at nine locations: all those listed above, except for the Winfield office.
DMV customers remain able to visit the DMV website or use this link: go.wv.gov/DMVappointment to make an appointment.
Current appointments are being reserved for services that must be done in-person. Many DMV transactions, including license and registration renewals, may be done outside the regional offices. Title work may be done through the mail or at any open license and title agency across the state.
For more information, including a list of open title and license agencies, kiosk locations, and the online services portal, visit the DMV website at dmv.wv.gov.