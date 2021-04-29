HUNTINGTON — Pet owners and their four-legged friends will be able to have a doggone good time at Pullman Square in Huntington starting this weekend.
Paws at Pullman will kick off May 1 and be held on the first Saturday of each month this summer from 9 a.m. to noon. Saturday’s event will support Little Victories Animal Rescue. Pullman Square is teaming up for the event with iHeartMedia.
Special activities will be available during each event. On Saturday, attendees can peruse dog-friendly vendors’ wares like bandanas, treats, specialty candles and more. Dogs that attend can get treats and ice cream. A mobile exotic pet farm, BARKer Farm, will be onsite with animals such as a camel, a sloth, a monkey and a porcupine.
Amy Frasure, who is with Bullseye Total Media and is the marketing director for Pullman Square, said the event was in the works last year but ended up being canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. She said after a year of many staying at home, Paws at Pullman can be a great way for the whole family, dogs included, to have fun outside.
“One of the things that we realized is that Huntington is full of dog lovers. People have their dogs,” Frasure said. “If you are at The Market or if you’re downtown, you always see everybody walk with their dogs. So, we thought about doing an event that centered around them.”
The event is free to attend, but donations for Little Victories will be collected. Frasure said dogs must be kept on a leash during the event. Vendor booths will be six feet apart to maintain social distancing.
Little Victories is a no-kill animal shelter in Ona. Stephanie Howell, executive director of the shelter, said she hopes Little Victories will be able to spread awareness about the work the shelter does through Paws at Pullman.
“We are the area’s only no-kill animal rescue, which means that we don’t euthanize animals for space,” Howell said. “We can have 65 dogs and 35 cats at a time.”
Recently, the shelter took in 44 cats and kittens that were dropped off to Little Victories in the middle of the night. All cats are being medically treated, she said. Merritts Creek Veterinary Center helped Little Victories with the cats.
Howell said Little Victories will bring a few dogs that are up for adoption on Saturday for attendees to meet, but the dogs’ adoption can’t be finalized on the same day.