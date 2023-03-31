Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Pat Jones thinks it speaks well of his fellow North Charleston citizens that they willingly tolerated all the dogs dumped in their neighborhood so long ago.

“It amazed me these people had the heart to take in all these animals,” said Jones, a North Charleston Ward 1 City Council member. “Good people. A lot of them are gone.”

Stories you might like

Greg Stone covers business. He can be reached at 304-348-5124 or gstone@hdmediallc.com.

Recommended for you