DOH workers keep round-the-clock pace to ready I-64 bridge for Saturday reopening

Meeting a goal of reopening the eastbound lanes of Interstate 64 by midday Saturday was considered a challenge, but doable, state Division of Highways officials said Friday.
The update followed round-the-clock repair work by DOH crews after Thursday's closure of the lanes due to a defective expansion joint.
On Thursday night, DOH workers toiled under the bridge deck to replace steel shims and bolts used to hold the expansion joint in place. As wet, heavy snow fell Friday morning, crews began to fabricate the wooden forms in which concrete will be poured to resurface the bridge deck.
"Once we complete the forms, we will call for concrete and, in a short time window, will pour, test, and when safe, open the road to traffic," State Bridge Engineer Tracy Brown said Friday.
"This is a complex job for any contractor, but our DOH bridge crews are doing an amazing job," Brown said. "They have worked continuously, in the elements, to make the repairs and we are making good progress."
On Thursday afternoon, Brown predicted the eastbound lanes of the bridge would be repaired and reopened within 48 hours.
"To complete these repairs within 48 hours will really be a testament to the perseverance of the hard-working men and women of the Division of Highways," he said on Friday.
A shorn bolt that allowed a set of 2-inch-wide steel shims to come apart, causing an expansion joint to loosen and vibrate, has been blamed for the emergency closure of the bridge lanes.
Eastbound traffic has been detoured off I-64 at the St. Albans exit and onto U.S. 60 east since the closure.
Although major traffic delays were considered likely due to the detour, Friday's snowfall was credited with easing congestion by closing schools and keeping snow-wary drivers off area roads.
More than 100,000 vehicles per day travel Interstate 64 through the Kanawha Valley, making it West Virginia's busiest road.