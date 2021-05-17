Dr. Clay Marsh, vice president of health sciences at West Virginia University and the state’s COVID-19 czar, said Monday he endorses the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidance lifting face mask requirements for those who are fully vaccinated because of what he called the amazing effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines.
“We want to return as many of the liberties and normalcies as quickly as we can to the people of the state,” he said of guidance lifting mask mandates outdoors and in most indoor settings for the fully vaccinated.
Thursday’s announcement by the CDC has drawn a mixed response from public health officials and health care providers, with many criticizing the decision as being premature with fewer than half of all Americans fully vaccinated. They say it will force businesses, schools and event organizers to act as “vaccine police” to ascertain whether people are fully vaccinated or not.
On Sunday, National Nurses United, the largest national union of registered nurses, denounced the decision, stating, “This newest CDC guidance is not based on science, does not protect public health and threatens the lives of patients, nurses and other frontline workers across the country.”
Marsh, however, said during West Virginia’s COVID-19 briefing Monday he believes the data support the change in guidance, citing multiple studies showing the vaccines are 90% effective in preventing infection and 95% to 97% effective in reducing severity of illness for those who become infected.
He said he also supports the decision because there is sufficient supply to vaccinate all eligible Americans. He conceded that vaccine reluctance remains a challenge.
“These vaccines don’t cause sterility. They don’t give you the virus. They don’t have microchips, and they don’t affect your DNA,” Marsh said, referencing rumors about the vaccines.
He also stressed that he supports people, businesses and other entities opting to continue to wear or to require mask wearing, stating, “Wearing a mask is no big deal, and could certainly protect you more.”
Also during Monday’s COVID-19 briefing:
- Gov. Jim Justice said he plans to move forward on his announcement to cut off $300-a-week federal supplemental unemployment benefits on June 19, contending that many of the 24,000 West Virginians drawing unemployment are “gaming the system” by refusing to find work.
The governor announced Friday that he will cut off the benefits because he believes they are disincentivising West Virginians from seeking work. He did not sway from that position Monday, even though WorkForce West Virginia is reinstating work-search requirements for those receiving unemployment benefits on June 1. The requirement to actively seek out and accept suitable employment had been suspended at the height of the pandemic.
Justice also said he is not concerned that his order will take $7.2 million a week in federal funding out of the state economy, or that it will affect those who, in his words, are “truly hurting,” and not scamming the system.
“My comments are not directed at somebody who is genuinely trying to go back to work and who is genuinely having a tough go of it,” he said. “This is for those who aren’t working by choice.”
As for the effect of lost federal revenue on the state’s economy, Justice said, “I don’t think just sending them a check is beneficial. If we can get them back to work, it will be tremendously beneficial to the economy.”
The supplemental unemployment benefits were extended to Sept. 6 under the American Rescue Plan Act.
Justice’s decision will mean that nearly 1,500 employees of Viatris, formerly Mylan Pharmaceuticals, will not receive enhanced benefits when they lose their jobs to a plant closure this summer.
Justice said Monday that no progress has been made in efforts to keep the Morgantown plant open, but stated: “I can promise you, anybody and everybody is working this as hard as we can.”
The governor reiterated plans to have the state offer some sort of matching fund as a “signing bonus” for unemployed West Virginians who return to work. But he was vague about how employers would be compelled to pay their share, or what could be done with people who work just long enough to receive the incentive pay and then quit the job.
- Justice seemed to back off plans to barnstorm the state promoting his income tax cut/sales and consumption taxes hike plan, he but said he is not giving up on the plan.
“We’ve been working on it behind the doors. We’ve been working with the leadership of the House and the Senate,” he said.
The governor continued to insist that his plan is the only way for the state to reverse a population loss that he said is “multiple times the 49th state.”
“We were dead last so far that the whole nation lapped us,” Justice said of the state’s 3.2% population loss in the 2020 census. “West Virginia, dead super last.”