State COVID-19 czar Dr. Clay Marsh on Wednesday made his most stringent call for West Virginians to get vaccinated, saying the state is at a “critical moment” as the delta variant surges.
“We’re at a critical moment for the state,” Marsh, vice president of health sciences at West Virginia University, said during Wednesday’s state COVID-19 briefing. “All of the data would say the way we can deal with the delta variant and variants that follow really, truly is vaccination.”
Marsh’s call came as all signs point to a surge of COVID-19 cases in the state, as the Department of Health and Human Resources dashboard showed active cases increased to 2,848, up 263 from Tuesday, with 382 new cases reported.
As of Wednesday, the Department of Health and Human Resources reported 185 COVID-19 hospitalizations, up from a low of 52 on July 4, with 70 patients in the ICU, up from 18 on July 3.
Also, there were 11 outbreaks reported in long-term care facilities, up from five on Monday.
Marsh said he is concerned as cases surge in Texas and Florida, with the latter state reporting its highest rate of infections and hospitalizations of the entire pandemic, with unvaccinated individuals accounting for virtually all of the new cases.
“Our goal is to help people live well and long, and to protect people from the really ravishing side effects of COVID,” Marsh said, encouraging unvaccinated West Virginians to get their shots.
Despite a slight recent uptick in vaccinations, West Virginia continued Wednesday to rank 44th in the U.S. in percentage of total population that are fully vaccinated, at 39.08%, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control.
Gov. Jim Justice, meanwhile, continued Wednesday to dismiss the need for any new guidelines to address the spread of the more virulent strain of COVID-19, saying, “We do not need to move, at this point in time, to more stringent guidelines. We need to get vaccinated.”
At Monday’s briefing, Justice said he is not prepared to reinstate mandatory face mask requirements, as some localities have done, saying such an order would fragment the population.
On Wednesday, Justice seemed dismissive of localities that have instituted additional measures to protect against the spread of the virus, saying he is unwilling to, “Start down the path of shutting stuff down, or doing this or doing that as some states feel they need to do.”
Justice also said he is not going to impose a statewide mandate to require masks in public schools at any grade level, saying, “I’m going to leave that decision to our locals because our locals know best.”
Also Wednesday:
| Justice seemed to jump the gun on the launch of a program to conduct antibody testing for individuals vaccinated six months ago or longer, to determine whether they will require a booster shot at some point, encouraging individuals during Wednesday’s briefing to contact the state COVID-19 hotline to make testing appointments.
Marsh later clarified that the program will initially focus on residents of long-term care facilities, and that the state eventually intends to expand antibody testing to state residents age 60 or over.
At this point, neither the Food and Drug Administration nor the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has authorized COVID-19 booster shots.
| Justice reiterated that the final drawing of state vaccination incentive sweepstakes prizes has been postponed from Tuesday to Aug. 8 because of a “computer glitch,” with the Justice’s presentation of prizes to winners around the state moved from Thursday to Aug. 10.
| Justice used a rather macabre way to illustrate the state’s COVID-19 death toll, envisioning the bodies of the 2,956 dead placed end-to-end in coffins or body bags:
“If you were to look at the number of West Virginians we’ve lost and you lined them up in coffins, or lined them up in body bags, it would be approaching six miles long – five miles-plus long of coffins and/or body bags. We’ve got an opportunity to stop this,” Justice said.