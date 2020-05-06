Dr. Marsh raises concern as key WV COVID-19 metric trends upward

Two days after Gov. Jim Justice pumped the brakes on a six-week plan to bring much of West Virginia back online, COVID 19 czar Dr. Clay Marsh said Wednesday he is concerned the virus might be escalating anew.
“We’re starting to see the potential that maybe the spread of the virus is starting again in the state,” Marsh said during the daily state COVID-19 briefing.
What’s known as an R0 (pronounced R-naught) measures how contagious the virus is. Over the weekend, West Virginia had an R0 of 0.74 — the lowest in the United States — meaning that one infected individual will infect fewer than one other person, a level that will effectively stop the spread of the virus.
Marsh said that metric crept up to 0.76 on Monday, 0.83 on Tuesday and 0.9 on Wednesday.
Marsh, who also is vice president of health sciences at West Virginia University, said that presumably means many West Virginians are not adhering to stay-at-home and social distancing requirements as well as they did initially.
“The increase in the R0 value may represent a lesser concern or less-consistent behavior for people in avoiding each other, staying at home or maintaining physical distancing,” he said.
Given the seven- to 14-day incubation period for the coronavirus, the upturn in R0 value is likely not being driven by the gradual reopening of businesses in the state, now in its second week, but people having a false sense that the worst of the pandemic is over, Marsh said.
“There’s a perception that things are better — we waited the COVID virus out, now let’s go back out and let’s get together,” he said. “It’s a reminder, we’re not finished with the pandemic.”
Using a football metaphor, Marsh said it would be a mistake to believe the game is over simply because a team has the lead after the first quarter.
Marsh said that, if the R0 value rises above 1.0, the process of bringing the state back online might be paused.
“There are times when we may have to stop, or even go backward,” he said, adding, “We know as people come back out, the virus has not left us, and people are still at risk.”
Marsh noted that, in Germany, which is using the R0 value as a key metric in determining how quickly to restart the country, reopening of businesses was paused when the R0 started to approach 1.0.
Justice said he intends to follow the advice of health care experts but also reiterated Wednesday the state’s and nation’s economies cannot stay on lockdown indefinitely.
He called on West Virginians to continue doing the things that have allowed the state to manage the coronavirus risk better than most other places.
“You can move us toward being able to do more and being able to go back to work — and to prevent us from slipping into an economic catastrophe — by just being smart,” he said.
Also during Wednesday’s briefing, Justice:
- said he will be directing targeted testing of African American communities in Berkeley, Jefferson, Monongalia, Marion and Raleigh counties.
- reiterated his optimism that there will be federal rule changes overturning the current restriction preventing states and localities from using federal stimulus money to fill budget shortfalls.
“The rules are changing, and they’re changing nonstop,” he said of U.S. Treasury regulations for appropriate uses of stimulus funds.
- said “we’re still a few weeks away” from reopening state government offices — openings that originally were scheduled between Weeks 3 and 6 under the governor’s six-week timetable for reopening much of the state.
He later said he would like guidance for plans to reopen the Hatfield-McCoy ATV trails in Southern West Virginia by late this week or early next week.