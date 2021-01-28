A total of eight handguns were found on passengers or in their carry-on bags at Transportation Security Administration screening checkpoints at West Virginia airports last year, compared with 18 detected during pre-coronavirus 2019.
Four passengers at both Charleston's Yeager Airport and Huntington's Tri-State were discovered to be in possession of handguns by TSA officers working screening stations last year. No handguns were found at three other West Virginia airports with TSA security checkpoints.
The TSA attributes the drop in handgun detections to the dramatic drop in passengers traveling on commercial flights during 2020 following the arrival of COVID-19. About 65% fewer passengers, on average, flew on commercial airlines last year compared with 2019, according to the TSA.
While the number of passengers screened at TSA checkpoints last year was about 500 million less than in 2019, TSA officers in 2020 found twice as many firearms per million passengers than they did the previous year. About 10 firearms per million passengers were found last year, compared with five firearms per million in 2019.
The Charleston and Huntington airports boarded a combined total of about 335,000 passengers in 2019.
In 2019, the TSA turned up nine handguns at screening checkpoints at Tri-State Airport, and seven at Yeager. Screeners at airports serving Beckley and Clarksburg turned up one handgun at each airport during the same period.
Nationwide, TSA officers found 3,257 firearms at airport security checkpoints last year, compared with a record high of 4,432 in 2019. More than 80% of the weapons were loaded.
Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport produced the most TSA handgun detections in 2020 with 220, followed by Dallas/Forth Worth International with 176.