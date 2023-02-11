Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

On Feb. 8, 2023 Three Rivers Avian Center released a recovered bald eagle back at Bluestone State Park.

HINTON -- Last October, a three-year-old bald eagle hunting for prey over an expanse of farmland near Greenville, in Monroe County, flew into a game farm's tall wire fence, became entangled and struggled to free itself, breaking a wing in the process.

The injured bird was spotted soon after becoming ensnared, and West Virginia Natural Resources Police Officer J.C. Wheeler was made aware of its situation and location. After driving to the scene and carefully carrying the eagle to his vehicle, Brooks drove the injured bird to the Three Rivers Avian Center at Brooks, in Summers County, about 25 miles away.

Three Rivers Avian Center Director Wendy Perrone briefs reporters about the three months of rehabilitation work needed to prepare the young bald eagle for its return to the wild.
Monroe IV, a three-year-old bald eagle, takes flight at the shore of Bluestone Lake after recovering from a broken wing and lead poisoning with help from Three Rivers Avian Center and Charleston veterinarian Sarah Stephenson.
An instant after Natural Resources Police Officer J. C. Wheeler opened a gate to his cage, bald eagle Monroe IV proves his airworthiness following surgery and three months of rehabilitation.
Three Rivers Avian Center staffers Caleb Keneipp and Alisha Segars carry a draped cage containing bald eagle Monroe IV to its release site on the shoreline of Bluestone Lake.

