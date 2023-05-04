Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

A service Sunday afternoon will be the last for an East End church and its small congregation.

Ruffner Memorial Presbyterian Church, located on the corner of Quarrier and Greenbrier streets, will close after more than 100 years in the community. At its height in the 1960s, the congregation had more than 800 people.

Lori Kersey covers the city and county. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or lori.kersey@hdmediallc.com. Follow @LoriKerseyWV on Twitter.

