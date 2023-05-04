A service Sunday afternoon will be the last for an East End church and its small congregation.
Ruffner Memorial Presbyterian Church, located on the corner of Quarrier and Greenbrier streets, will close after more than 100 years in the community. At its height in the 1960s, the congregation had more than 800 people.
Today, only four active members and a pastor remain. A total of between 12 and 15 people regularly attend.
“It's kind of like the church is in hospice, that we're having the funeral service,” Pat Posey Maine, who's attended the church for 23 years, said. “... when I think about it, it is. It's sad.”
Maine attributes the church's declining number of attendees to “age and death.” When she first started attending the church in 2000, the congregation had about 70 members, she said.
“In the last 23 years, I have observed the death of almost all those members that were there when I started,” she said. “Presbyterian, of course, means elder, and we’re definitely an elder group. And the church is in a neighborhood that isn't growing in terms of people who are interested in church.”
The Presbyterian Church requires congregations have a “session,” or body of elders, made up of at least members to do the business of the church, she said. One of the congregation’s session died in December 2021 and another in 2022, she said.
“The Presbytery of West Virginia says one person does not a session make,” she said. “So, we were encouraged to consider closing, which I think is something we probably could have done some years back, but no one wanted to give up being a part of that family.”
Rev. Bill Brown has been the church’s minister for 15 years.
“When I went there the congregation was elderly for the most part, and frankly they’ve passed away and we haven’t been able to replace them, I think in part because of the demographics [of the neighborhood],” Brown said.
Brown said it's sad that the church will close.
"We have had people who have wanted to keep some sort of a Ruffner presence but we haven't been able to do so," he said.
According to a written history of the congregation, the church was established in 1919 by members of First Presbyterian Church who “saw the need to do ministry” in the East End.
For several years, J.C. Kuykendall, an elder of First Presbyterian Church, and Miss Katie Bell Abney operated a Sunday School in a schoolhouse up Ruffner Hollow, the history said. The work was later moved to a vacant church in the corner of Piedmont Road and Greenbrier Street. They stayed there until "a bad state of repairs" made it necessary to move, the history said.
The lot at Greenbrier and Quarrier donated to the pastor of First Presbyterian by "Meredity Ruffner." A chapel was first constructed on the property, which was used for services until 1920, when the present-day structure was built. The church was officially organized as Ruffner Memorial Presbyterian Church in October 1919.
Over the years, the church's ministry has included operating a kindergarten as well as a day care center.
The church swelled to more than 800 attendees in the 1960s, the history says.
In the early 1980s, in response to "homeless and abused women and children with nowhere to go in Charleston" the church worked with YWCA Charleston to found the Sojourner’s Shelter for Homeless Women and Families in its building. The shelter later moved to its own location.
In the late 1980s, after a survey revealed that many residents of the neighborhood were retired and looking for a place to gather, Ruffner Memorial created “The Fun Side of 50,” a weekly program for seniors that included games, speakers, Bible study and fellowship.
In the 1990s, in response rising crime and drug problems, the church founded the East End Youth Night Out, which offered tutoring and recreation for students in grades 6 through 8.
In recent years, with the church’s attendance dwindling, the church building has been home to a handful of other congregations that didn’t have their own space.
St. Michael Independent Catholic Church and the Redeemed Christian Church of God still hold worship services in the building. Keystone Apostolic Church, whose building was destroyed by a landslide in 2015, used the space until 2020, Maine said.
With the church closing, the congregation expects to sell the building in the next few months. An agreement in the original donation of the building requires the property to continue to be used by a church for Christian activities or else be returned to the Ruffner family, Maine said.
“We haven't even approached anyone other than churches, or Christian organizations, about the sale because we know that if it were sold or anything else, the money would revert back to the Ruffner family,” she said
Proceeds from the building's sale will benefit the Westminster Foundation, Friends of Bluestone, and Daymark.
The congregation anticipates that whoever buys the building will allow the other congregations to continue using the space to worship.
Sunday’s final church service is planned for 3 p.m. Sunday. Maine said she’s been sending invitations to people who have been connected to the church over the years.
The congregation hopes to have 100 people at the service.
“There will be a lot of music, because our congregation loved music and loved hymns,” she said. “So a good portion of the service will be hymns.”
