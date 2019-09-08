Eastern Panhandle residents protest plans to cut MARC service

CHARLES TOWN — Crowded along the walls in the Commissioner’s Room and into the basement-level hallway of the Charles Town library, members of the public and local officials showed up early Saturday morning to observe and speak on their concerns about possible MARC train service reduction in the Eastern Panhandle.
The hearing, announced a few weeks ago, was an open forum to allow for members of the pubic to share their concerns, with no rebuttal offered from MARC officials present per hearing rules shared by MARC representatives.
The proposed move would eliminate four of the six trains that serve the Martinsburg, Duffield and Harpers Ferry stations each day and would go into effect Nov. 4.
Members of the public urged one another in shouts across the room to take photos of the crowded room ahead of the meeting and post them to Gov. Jim Justice’s website and social media pages to show Charleston the demand the Eastern Panhandle has for the transit service.
Elected officials and leadership in the Eastern Panhandle spoke with a resounding message of partnership and extending the timeframe so as to allow for West Virginia and Maryland legislation to come to an agreement before punishing members of the public.
“I fully understand the state of Maryland’s frustration with West Virginia,” Mark Everhart, councilman from Shepherdstown, said. “But since 1983, West Virginia has only funded the MARC twice: once many, many years ago and once last year. Still, West Virginia riders have helped MTA maintain a fare-box recovery revenue of about 62%, which is much higher than the national average and much, much higher than other MTA services. Reducing the service will inevitably reduce ridership and in turn, reduce fare-box revenue across the system. It would also increase traffic.”
In a similar tune, Jefferson County Commissioner Josh Compton reminded hearing officials of the reciprocal relationship between the bordering states and the importance that give and take plays in both states’ economies, as well as the issues the Panhandle sees with getting help from West Virginia’s capital.
“I’d like to welcome you to the gorgeous Eastern Panhandle; hope you can stay around and spend some money here as most of our residents spend in Maryland every single day on gas, food and clothing,” Compton said. “There’s a big issue with Charleston, for lack of better term, not giving a crap about the Eastern Panhandle when we contribute so much to this state in tax revenue.”
Compton, along with other speakers, including Del. John Doyle, D-Jefferson, requested MTA and MARC extend the potential cut in service by a year to allow legislation in Charleston to continue to work toward a solution that benefits both states and does not punish residents of the Panhandle.
As the meeting continued, the demand for space was further showcased when a brief break was called 40 minutes into the meeting so hearing officials could bring a speaker out into the hall and entry way to allow those standing there and out onto the street to hear statements being made.
Multiple members of the public commented during this break that the demand for space showcased just how unlikely it was that only 250 people ride the commuter train and will be impacted from the Panhandle.
“Just the mere occupancy that we have here today shows the support for the train. Your numbers of 200 and something that you presented, I believe, is totally incorrect. Our transit authority hauls about that many people daily, and I don’t think they could haul as many people as ride the train,” Dan Dulyea, Berkeley County Council vice president, said, which was met with an eruption of agreement and applause.
“It is very clear that the number of 200 and something riders is inaccurate,” Jason Barrett, D-Berkeley, said. “Not just based on the amount of people who are here today, but what I’ve been told, the day that there were 235 riders counted was on a random Wednesday when the U.S. capital was closed. I think we need to have real data that really shows the ridership. So give us more time to allow the legislature to have another session and allow us to facilitate a solution.”
The MTA’s alleged lack of following proper notification procedures was also brought to the attention of those present on behalf of the MTA and MARC train by Shane Farthing, economic and community development director for the City of Martinsburg.
“The City of Martinsburg still has not been noticed of this hearing or of these changes in any formal fashion,” Farthing said. “We haven’t been told about these things. You mention newspaper, but I believe it is Maryland law that you have to notify localities before you do any sort of reduction of service like this, and we haven’t received that. I’ll also mention we have people who rely on our train and access it by foot and public transportation, and having this hearing here at this time and place has locked their voices out. They’re not able to make it so we are speaking on behalf of them, as well. We need the trains, so we ask you to work with us. Our councils can’t simply cut a check and float it across the Potomac.”
Despite offering urges of more time, partnership and questioning MTA’s procedures and ridership statistics, officials were not allowed to offer solutions, as was confirmed by a MARC media relations liaison.
Dulyea confirmed to The Journal that Gov. Justice met with a few Berkeley County Council members in a private meeting Thursday night where, according to Dulyea, Justice’s only response to transportation issues in the state was there needs to be a group that comes together to “make it happen.”
As previously reported in The Journal, the Maryland Transit Authority requested $3.4 million in funding to continue its service in the Mountain State, the latter of which offered $1.1 million toward the bill.
Representatives of Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Sen. Shelly Moore Capito, R-W.Va., were present along with multiple City of Martinsburg council members, Berkeley County Council members, Jefferson County Commissioners, Executive Director of the Eastern Panhandle Transit Authority Elaine Bartoldson, Doyle and Del. Paul Espinosa, R-Jefferson.
According to MARC representation, a notice of the public hearing was published on Aug. 7 and Aug. 14 in the Washington Post and on Aug. 23 in The Journal.