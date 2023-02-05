Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

PRICHARD, W.Va. — The Marshall University Research Corporation (MURC) will receive a U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) grant to help Wayne County with the Heartland Intermodal Gateway facility.

U.S. Sens. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., announced the $376,325 EDA grant last week.

Recommended for you