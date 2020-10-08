A sewer line extension and parking apron improvements serving Marshall University's Bill Noe Flight School at Yeager Airport will be funded through a $1.2 million grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration, U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross announced on Thursday.
Installation of the new sewer line is "vital to meeting the intended start date" for the flight school in fall of 2021, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said in a release. "I'm pleased to see this is one of the first awards from the new fiscal year. I know we will see the benefits of this investment for years to come."
Construction of the flight school's 10,000-square-foot classroom building and adjacent 12,000-square-foot hangar began in August. The flight school's 200 students will receive bachelor's degrees and commercial pilot certification after successfully completing the program.
The sewer line extension is the last major infrastructure item needed to get the flight school up and running. An access road and utility corridor have been completed to the site. In addition to serving the new MU branch campus, the utilities will be available to any new businesses choosing to operate in the vicinity of the flight school.
Charleston is the site of four EDA "Opportunity Zones," established by the Trump administration to enhance investment in areas where venture capital is scarce by offering tax incentives to investors.
Ross said the $1.2 million grant is expected to attract additional investment in the Opportunity Zone and the region.
An additional $305,000 in state and local matching funds will be added to the $1.2 million grant to cover the cost of the sewer and parking apron improvements.