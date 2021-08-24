The Kanawha County public school system reported 210 students or employees with active cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday, little more than two weeks into the school year.
The same time a week ago, the district was reporting 20 cases. Kanawha doesn't report whether the infected person is a student or a staff member.
Late Tuesday afternoon, Kanawha announced it was shuttering classrooms at its largest school, Capital High, through the end of the week. Briana Warner, the district's spokeswoman, said the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department had confirmed an "outbreak" there, alongside Holz Elementary, where two classrooms have been closed.
Kanawha's mask mandate for all public school students and employees without medical exemptions only took effect Friday.
In the past week, some other county school systems have been rejecting mask mandates despite COVID-19's spread, including neighboring Putnam County and Cabell County, the state's third-largest school district.
It's unclear whether the numbers in Kanawha, the state's largest school district and the first to open classrooms this year, will be a bellwether for other counties.
The West Virginia Department of Education hasn't yet launched its COVID-19 school outbreak tracker, but it said it will go online Wednesday. Twenty-five of the 55 counties mark at least one full week of school on Wednesday, according to the department.
Unlike the state's website, Kanawha's COVID-19 tracker reports all cases among staff or students, without distinguishing whether they're from in-school spread.
Kanawha doesn't routinely test students or employees for COVID-19, so there could be more active cases than reported.
"What we are seeing is large amounts of community spread," Warner wrote in an email. "We’re seeing many parents test positive and families then test positive."
The district didn't provide a requested interview with a school official.
"We know that our students learn best when they’re in the classroom," Warner wrote. "We’re following the guidance provided to us on keeping our children safe. Staff and students are fully masked. We are cleaning regularly and focusing on all the things we should be. We need parents to not send students to school who are symptomatic. And we need our community to try to be safe as possible. We want to keep our schools open, but we’re seeing community spread trickle down into our schools."
West Virginia overall saw a tenfold increase in active COVID-19 cases from early July to the start of this week. As of Tuesday, the state was reporting 10,980 active cases statewide.
Kanawha's enrollment figures this fall aren't yet available, but the district averaged roughly 25,000 students annually over the past three years across its nearly 70 schools. The 210 active cases as of Tuesday were spread across about 50 of those schools.
Five schools have reported 10 or more active cases: West Side Middle (10), Horace Mann Middle (13), George Washington High (14), John Adams Middle (19) and Capital High (36). Capital is the county's largest public school, at more than 1,200 students on average.
Kanawha doesn't report quarantine numbers. But, because Kanawha says it follows the state education department's recent COVID-19 guidance, its mask mandate may limit the number of students removed from classrooms due to COVID-19 exposure.
That state guidance says: "In the classroom setting, the close contact definition excludes students who were within 3 to 6 feet of an infected student where both students are wearing masks."
As for vaccinated students, the state guidance says they don't have to quarantine at all.
The state education department said in an email that the department doesn't "have access" to information on what percentage of West Virginia public school students or employees have been vaccinated.
Warner, the spokeswoman for Kanawha, wrote in her email that "the only vaccination statistics we have are from our own clinics, but obviously our staff and students can go anywhere they wish for vaccination. We vaccinated more than 2,700 employees at our clinics and around 1,000 students at our clinics."
County school boards have been facing often controversial decisions about whether to mandate masks in a state where the governor isn't mandating masks in other areas, like bars and restaurants, or pushing for vaccine mandates.
Kanawha itself saw roughly 40 unmasked people attend one of its usually audience-deficient school board meetings last week. Most speakers were in opposition to the mask mandate, but the school system hasn't reversed course.
“I think that I was very proud of Kanawha County's superintendent for putting that in place," said Dr. Jessica McColley, chief medical officer for Cabin Creek Health Systems, whose clinics serve multiple Kanawha schools.
"But it happened two weeks after schools started," she said.
Kanawha's board had earlier voted to only require masks for employees and kids in prekindergarten-5th grade, ages that aren't eligible for vaccination. The district changed course Friday "due to an uptick in COVID-19 cases in our community."
McColley said she hopes other counties and superintendents in the state now follow Kanawha's example of a full mask mandate, but she noted Putnam's recent reversal.
“Even our area is not making the best choices for children,” she said.
Capital students and parents can access free school meals during their school's shutdown.
They can pick up meals at Capital from 11 a.m. to noon each day or go to one of these locations for meal deliveries by bus:
• South Park, 10:30-11 a.m. and old Kmart Plaza parking lot, 11:30 a.m.-noon
• City Park, 10:30-11 a.m. and Roosevelt Center, 11:30 a.m.-12:00
• West Side Middle bus lane 10:30-11 a.m. and Orchard Manor 11:30 a.m.-noon
• Risen City (4th Avenue and Florida Street) 10:30-11 a.m.