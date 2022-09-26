Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Two West Virginia Supreme Court justices who are deciding whether the state's nonpublic school vouchers program is constitutional had, or still have, close ties to a school that planned to accept that money.

The state Judicial Investigation Commission released a redacted advisory opinion dated Friday, two days after the Gazette-Mail began trying to contact Justice C. Haley Bunn about being on the Bible Center School's board. As of last week, her online biography on the high court's website said she was still on the board, but the language has since been edited to past-tense.

Ryan Quinn covers education. He can be reached at 304-348-1254 or ryan.quinn@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RyanEQuinn on Twitter.

