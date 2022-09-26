Two West Virginia Supreme Court justices who are deciding whether the state's nonpublic school vouchers program is constitutional had, or still have, close ties to a school that planned to accept that money.
The state Judicial Investigation Commission released a redacted advisory opinion dated Friday, two days after the Gazette-Mail began trying to contact Justice C. Haley Bunn about being on the Bible Center School's board. As of last week, her online biography on the high court's website said she was still on the board, but the language has since been edited to past-tense.
Bunn didn't respond to requests for comment, but Supreme Court spokeswoman Jennifer Bundy confirmed that Bunn asked for that advisory opinion. According to the request, Bunn asked if she should be disqualified from the case.
The opinion, which did not say she should be disqualified, said that, from approximately August 2021 until July, she was a member of the board of a private, religious, prekindergarten-middle school her child attends.
One month later, Bunn took part in a ruling in which she favored allowing families to start receiving the roughly $4,300 per year per participating child to pay private school tuition and other private- and home-school expenses — at least while the lawsuit to stop the program is ongoing.
Three justices outvoted her. The justice who voted alongside her in the minority was Tim Armstead, whose wife is a preschool teacher with the title "transitional kindergarten teacher" at Bible Center School.
That's from Armstead's Judicial Investigation Commission advisory opinion, which, unlike Bunn, he requested before he participated in that August Supreme Court order on whether the temporary stay on the program would be lifted. He also requested it before the Gazette-Mail began calling him about his wife's work, and provided the newspaper an unredacted copy of the Judicial Investigation Commission document.
In both instances, the JIC wrote roughly three-page opinions saying the justices are not disqualified.
"Based upon the foregoing," commission chairman Alan D. Moats wrote at the end of each, "the Commission is of the opinion that you are not disqualified from presiding over the matter nor do you have to make a disclosure to the parties in question."
It was unclear Tuesday whether the side of the public school parents who are trying to stop the program knew about the justices' possible conflicts.
The opinions also mentioned "the rule that a judge has an equally strong duty to sit where there is no valid reason for recusal."
Moats didn't return requests for comment.
Bible Center School's principal and vice principal didn't return requests for comment. The school deferred questions to Steve Corbin, its executive director of operations.
"At this time we have no comment," Corbin wrote in an email.
The vouchers, called Hope Scholarships or education savings accounts, would provide families with the $4,300 per year for private- and home-schooling for every child they withdrew from public school or every kindergartner they don't enter into public school in the first place. Families would be allowed to use the money to pay tuition to send their children to religious schools, if those religious schools agree to accept the vouchers.
Jared Hunt, spokesman for the state Treasurer's Office, which was administering the program before a lower court blocked it, wrote in an email that Bible Center School appeared to be taking early steps toward participating.
"In review of previous Education Service Provider (ESP) status reports that were being provided periodically by Step Up for Students prior to the injunction, it appears that Bible Center School had completed 'Phase 1' of the ESP nonpublic school sign-up process," Hunt wrote. "A representative of the school provided the basic information regarding the school and signed the ESP Terms and Conditions document on 4/28/22."
April was the month Republican Gov. Jim Justice appointed Bunn to the Supreme Court. April also was within the time frame in which, according to Bunn's advisory opinion, she was on the school's board.
The high court's 3-2 decision in August maintained two lower courts' temporary block on the vouchers. That block, called a stay, will keep families from receiving the money until the court rules on whether the program may ultimately move forward.
Also in that ruling, the high court decided to take the case away from the West Virginia Intermediate Court of Appeals before that new court's final ruling. That effectively expedited the lawsuit to its final possible state appeal level. The ruling didn't mention any justice opposing that takeover.
The JIC advisory opinion on Bunn said the board she served on didn't set the school's budget or teachers' salaries.
"Instead, it functioned essentially as an advisory board — much like a parent/teacher association or group that is common in many public schools," the opinion said. "The ultimate authority for hiring/firing staff, budget, etc., for [redacted] rests with a different board and the leadership at [redacted] Church."
The opinion also says Bunn's child is ineligible for the vouchers "and you have absolutely no intention of applying for a voucher."
The opinion doesn't make clear why Bunn's child is ineligible.
The program wouldn't have started off open to current private- or home-schooling families, but it has an enrollment-based trigger provision that could start providing vouchers to those families in the future. Even without that trigger, a family may enroll their child in-person or online in a public school system for at least 45 days to become eligible to then receive the money if they disenroll that child.
The advisory opinions are unclear on how much individual fact-finding the Judicial Investigation Commission did on the justices' statements about their situations.
As for Armstead's advisory opinion, it said "the [transitional kindergarten] class provides children who may not yet be ready for traditional kindergarten a year to prepare for the same."
It said that, "while the scholarship may have an overall benefit on the school as a whole, it is believed that participation in the scholarship program would have no effect on your spouse's position whatsoever since he/she does not teach a traditional kindergarten, elementary or secondary school class. He/she is not an owner, director or supervisor over the school, preschool or day care but is simply a preschool/day care teacher."
The opinion doesn't specify why it's relevant that Armstead's wife doesn't teach "traditional kindergarten, elementary or secondary school."
West Virginia's universal prekindergarten program has long provided public money to both public and private preschool only. If the Hope Scholarship survives this lawsuit, families will be able to use public money to private- and home-school their kids in K-12.
Neither the Bible Center School nor Armstead responded to questions about his wife's source of compensation.
"I am sorry but I really can’t call to discuss because under Rule 2.10 of the Code of Judicial Conduct I am not permitted to discuss pending cases," Armstead wrote in an email.
The rule says "a judge shall not make any public statement that might reasonably be expected to affect the outcome or impair the fairness of a matter pending or impending in any court."
It also says that, "subject to the requirements" of that prohibition, "a judge may respond directly or through a third party to allegations in the media or elsewhere concerning the judge's conduct in a matter."
The opinion also noted that Armstead served in the state Legislature. He was the speaker of the House of Delegates.
From 1999-2002, the opinion said, he co-sponsored failed legislation to provide income tax credits to private- and home-school families.
"None of these bills were ever placed on a committee agenda or voted on," the opinion said. "These bills differ from the Hope Scholarship, which was passed in 2021, in that they were limited tax credits for amounts already expended by parents."