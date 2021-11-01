Twenty-six county school systems are requesting nearly $166 million from the West Virginia School Building Authority for school construction, consolidation and renovation projects.
The Authority’s board members will vote in December on which projects to fund with the limited dollars the state Legislature provides the state agency annually.
Authority Executive Director David Roach said he expects the board will have about $80 million to $90 million to dole out in December. He tried to say that quietly during a break in Monday’s meeting on the proposals, but when it was clear a Gazette-Mail reporter heard him he said “that’s an estimate.”
The proposed projects include:
• renovations to Kanawha County’s Cedar Grove Elementary that would include closing Cedar Grove Middle,
• a new Meadows Elementary in Cabell County,
• a new Midland Trail Elementary in Fayette County,
• renovating Buffalo Middle into a prekindergarten-8th grade school to close Buffalo Elementary in Wayne County,
• a new Duval prekindergarten-8th grade school in Lincoln County,
• a new school to consolidate McDowell County’s Fall River, Kimball and Welch elementaries,
• new Harrisville and Creed Collins elementaries in Ritchie County,
• a new Buckhannon-Upshur High in Upshur County,
• and multiple others elsewhere, including for roof and heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) replacements.
This is the second consecutive funding cycle that Kanawha’s school system has asked the Authority to help fund the Cedar Grove Elementary renovations.
The single-story parts of the current structure, which includes both Cedar Grove Elementary and Cedar Grove Middle, would be demolished.
“The center part of the building would be completely redone, remodeled and up-to-date for the kids,” Kanawha schools Superintendent Tom Williams told the Authority board members Monday.
The middle schoolers would be transferred to DuPont Middle, about 20 minutes away.
“We currently have 66 facilities, way too many,” Williams said. “We need to start some consolidation.”
This time, Williams said the county will provide $3.3 million for the project, atop the $8.5 million it’s requesting from the Authority.
Last time, Kanawha only pledged to pitch in $2.1 million. But it was also requesting slightly less from the Authority, $8.2 million, meaning the overall project has become more expensive.
“We can thank COVID for all of that,” he said.
Cabell schools Superintendent Ryan Saxe said the new Meadows Elementary would be built about 2 miles away from the current Meadows building. Cabell is requesting $10 million from the Authority, and offering to pitch in $7 million itself.
Wayne and McDowell’s requested consolidation projects are also a return from the last funding cycle.