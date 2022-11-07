The Kanawha County school system has published three proposed calendars for next school year, all starting classes Aug. 21.
They differ in how long breaks last and when the second semester and summer begin.
Kanawha schools spokeswoman Briana Warner said there isn't a proposal yet for Piedmont Elementary. Unlike other Kanawha public schools, it uses a "year-round" or "balanced" calendar, with a shorter summer but longer mid-year breaks.
The county Board of Education is holding a public hearing on the proposals at 4 p.m. today at the board's headquarters, 200 Elizabeth St. E. on Charleston's East End.
There will be another hearing 5 p.m. Nov. 17, after which the board will pick a calendar. You can also email suggestions to egayton@mail.kana.k12.wv.us
Below are overviews of the proposals. Breaks that are just a single day off aren't mentioned. The overviews below focus on students' schedules; teachers' days off are somewhat different.
Option 1:
Classes would start Aug. 21.
There would be parent-teacher conferences, but no classes, on Nov. 9. Schools would be closed for Veterans Day the next day, a Friday.
The week of Thanksgiving would be off.
Christmas is on a Monday in 2023, and it plus the four weekdays after it would be off. New Year's Day, on the following Monday, would also be off, and schools would reopen the next day.
The first semester would end Jan. 12, a Friday. There would be an extended weekend with the following Monday off for Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Tuesday also off.
The Monday through Friday of March 25-29, plus the following Monday, April 1, would be off for spring break.
Classes would end May 28. Schools would be closed the day before, a Monday, for Memorial Day.
Option 2:
Classes would start Aug. 21.
The day before Thanksgiving, Thanksgiving itself and the day after — Wednesday, Nov. 22, through Friday, Nov. 24 — would be off.
The first semester would end Friday, Dec. 22, before winter break.
Christmas and the four weekdays after it would be off. New Year's Day, on the following Monday, would also be off, and there would be parent-teacher conferences, but no classes, the next day. Classes would resume Wednesday, Jan. 3.
Following Friday, Jan. 12, there would be an extended Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend with Monday off for that day and Tuesday also off.
The Monday through Friday of March 25-29, plus the following Monday, April 1, would be off for spring break.
Classes would end May 23.
Option 3:
Classes would start Aug. 21.
There would be parent-teacher conferences, but no classes, on Nov. 9. Schools would be closed for Veterans Day the next day, a Friday.
The week of Thanksgiving would be off.
Dec. 21 and 22, a Thursday and Friday, would be off. The next week, starting with Christmas, would be off. New Year's Day, on the following Monday, would also be off, and classes would resume the next day.
The first semester would end Jan. 12, a Friday. There would be an extended weekend with the following Monday off for Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Tuesday also off.
The Monday through Friday of March 25-29, plus the following Monday, April 1, would be off for spring break.
Classes would end May 28. Schools would be closed the day before, a Monday, for Memorial Day.