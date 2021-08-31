Barbour, Clay and Monroe counties closed all their public schools this week.
It’s just the second full week of instruction for each of them.
These countywide shifts to remote learning are planned to end after Monday’s Labor Day holiday. The school systems cited COVID-19-related issues, reminiscent of last school year’s countywide shutdowns.
In votes in January and February, the West Virginia Board of Education banned countywide remote learning. The state school board’s president said back then that “remote learning is not teaching.”
But the state Department of Education, which the state board oversees, hasn’t publicly denounced these limited early shutdowns.
Department spokeswoman Christy Day wrote in an emailed response to questions Tuesday that “county boards, working with their local health departments, may institute defined and limited remote learning strategies.”
None of the other 52 counties have notified the education department of any similar move, Day wrote.
It’s hard to tell how the number of active cases or quarantines in these counties compares to other counties. The education department has a COVID-19 “outbreak” tracker, but it doesn’t report the number of active cases that haven’t been connected to school-related outbreaks.
The state defines an outbreak as two or more confirmed cases among students or staff from separate households within 14 days and within a single classroom or core group.
Barbour schools Superintendent Jeff Woofter wrote in an email that there were 85 students and 30 school employees already quarantined when his school system decided Sunday to not have in-person instruction this week.
Official fall enrollment counts aren’t yet available, but Barbour had an average of 2,240 students per year over the past three years.
He noted that there were 20 bus drivers out. The state education department’s COVID-19 tracker notes an outbreak in the county’s school transportation department.
Barbour didn’t have a mask mandate, per the education department’s collection of counties’ pandemic mitigation strategies.
Monroe schools Superintendent Joetta Basile said, “our numbers are higher than they’ve been throughout the whole pandemic. We’ve not seen anything like this.”
She said she couldn’t provide the number of active cases Tuesday, but did say 139 students are quarantined.
“One positive may result in four or five kids being quarantined,” she said.
Monroe averaged 1,690 students annually in the past three school years. Basile said five staff members are quarantined currently.
She said most of the quarantines among students are from out-of-school exposures, “but if I had to pick an area from in school, it would be while they’re eating.” She said masks have been required in Monroe since classes started there Aug. 23, but masks are off in the cafeteria.
Basile said the James Monroe High girls volleyball team also is quarantined.
Clay schools Superintendent Joe Paxton didn’t return requests for comment Tuesday. Clay Board of Education Vice President David Pierson Jr. said infection numbers were getting high in Big Otter Elementary and Clay County Middle and the local health department recommended shutting down for a week.
“We will come back with a mask mandate,” he said.