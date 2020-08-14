Gov. Jim Justice finally revealed Friday the anticipated color-coded school reopening plan.
He said 52 out of the 55 counties would be allowed to restart in-person instruction Sept. 8 if their rolling average of daily new coronavirus cases looks then like it does now.
No schools are allowed to restart in-person classes until Sept. 8.
Public and private schools in only Grant, Logan and Mingo counties would be barred from reopening classrooms if they look Sept. 8 like they do now. They’d have to start with remote education only and wait for cases to drop.
But, the governor confirmed Friday that county schools superintendents can decide to be more hesitant to reopen than the state plan. He said they can decide to keep all students on remote learning even if they’re in the “green” category.
State law says county superintendents have this right, but some previously said they believed only the governor had the authority to switch all students in a county to remote learning.
Justice revealed Aug. 5 that a color-coded plan was coming, but said he hadn’t yet chosen the metric that would determine which counties would receive which colors. Thus, parents and school workers had to wait until Friday to know their county’s chances of reopening.
Dr. Clay Marsh, the state’s COVID-19 czar and vice president and executive dean for Health Sciences at West Virginia University, said during the governor’s Friday news conference that the metric used will be a county’s 7-day rolling average of daily new cases identified per 100,000 residents.
This is the breakdown for each color, including some ramifications for both public and private schools, according to the state Department of Education:
0-7 cases (7-day rolling average daily new cases per 100,000 residents): Green
8-15 cases: Yellow
16-24 cases: Orange (masks required in grades 3-5 in “congregant settings,” and at all times in grades 6 and above)
25 or more cases: Red (classrooms close until cases drop to yellow level, but remote learning, meals and “special education services” would continue to be provided)
A catch: Justice said that even if all the residents of an entire nursing home or correctional facility are infected, they will only count, combined, as one new case.
Each infected staff member at these locations would count as half of a new case, rather than a full one.
“When we have an outbreak in a nursing home, you know, or a correctional facility, it doesn’t necessarily involve the entire county,” Justice said. “And it would be unfair to give a county a red rating because of a situation at a correctional facility or one nursing home.”
Justice said the map of which counties currently have which colors isn’t yet available.
But he did say Logan is the only red and Grant and Mingo are the only oranges.
A county going into orange after the school year begins wouldn’t even have to close its classrooms, but Justice said counties that start the school year in orange will only be allowed to start with remote learning.
“Any county that is orange before we start, we don’t need to let that county start and just be ready to fail, and so if you are orange before we start you’re going to have to go 100% virtual until you get down out of the orange,” Justice said.
Marsh, the COVID-19 czar, said the state’s plan is inspired by the Harvard Global Health Institute’s map.
That, map, however, puts more West Virginia counties in yellow, orange and red because its thresholds of new daily cases are lower for those colors.
If it were used without modification, the following are the thresholds and how West Virginia counties would fall. Note that this data is as of Wednesday and the state may be using more recent data:
Under 1 rolling average daily new cases per 100,000 residents: Green: Barbour, Braxton, Calhoun, Clay, Lewis, Marshall, Ritchie, Tucker and Upshur
1-9 cases: Yellow: All counties, including Kanawha, not in the other color categories
10-24: Orange: Boone, Cabell, Lincoln, Mingo and Raleigh
25 plus cases: Red: Logan and Grant