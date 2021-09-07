Seven charter schools are asking West Virginia’s new state-level charter school board to allow them to open, according to the board's chairman.
Chairman Adam Kissel wrote in an email that three statewide online schools serving grades K-12 and four brick-and-mortar ones serving a narrower range submitted their applications by the Aug. 31 deadline.
The state charter board now has 90 days from when the applications were filed to rule on them.
If the board doesn't act at all on the applications within that time frame, the schools will automatically be approved to open as soon as next school year.
Two of the online charters would be run day-to-day by publicly traded companies that are already major online education providers in other states: Stride Inc., formerly called K12 Inc., and education juggernaut Pearson through its Connections Academy subsidiary.
The third online charter would be run daily by ACCEL Schools, part of private international company Pansophic Learning. ACCEL's other schools are mostly in Ohio. West Virginia law only allows up to two of these three proposed statewide online schools to open.
ACCEL is also proposed to run the brick-and-mortar Nitro Preparatory Academy, which would seek to attract students from Kanawha and Putnam counties. It plans to serve 600 students in grades K-8 at full capacity, though it plans to start with just K-6 and fewer students. ACCEL will also run Eastern Panhandle Preparatory Academy, in Jefferson County.
There are two more brick-and-mortar charters proposed, neither of which said they were planning to use one of these administrative companies, commonly called "education service providers." Even with an education service provider, each charter would ultimately be overseen by the school's own unelected governing board and the state charter board itself.
These two other brick-and-mortar charters are The Shepherd Aviation Academy, seeking to draw students from Jefferson and Berkeley counties, and West Virginia Academy, in the Cheat Lake community near Morgantown.
The state charter board is also unelected. Republican Gov. Jim Justice appointed its members, who await confirmation or rejection by the state Senate.
The GOP-dominated state Legislature created the board this year through a law that also:
- specifically legalized fully online charter schools
- allowed for up to two statewide virtual charter schools that could each enroll up to 5% of statewide public school enrollment; and
- above those two statewide online-only schools, allowed 10 more charters to open every three years.
Republicans initially legalized charters in West Virginia through a 2019 law, but that legislation generally allowed elected county boards of education to reject charters that applied to open in their counties.
This year's law still allows charters to apply to county school boards to open, but the executive directors of the West Virginia School Board Association and the West Virginia Association of School Administrators said they hadn't heard of any applications being sent to counties.
The new state-level charter board can approve a charter to open in a county even if the local school board opposes it.
Kissel provided only parts of the proposed schools' applications this week. He said he is reviewing the applications for possibly proprietary or personal information before releasing more of the documents.