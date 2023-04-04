Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Clendenin Elementary Tour
ZMM Architects & Engineers principal architect Adam Krason (left) shows Clendenin Mayor Kay Summers (left), Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., and Kanawha County Schools Superintendent Tom Williams the progress in Clendenin Elementary’s construction Tuesday. “We’re setting structural steel. Then, you’ll start to see the building enclosure take shape, the roofing, the exterior walls,” Krason told his guests, “and then that’ll kind of work its way out from there, with the mechanical electrical systems on the interior put up.”

 KENNY KEMP | Gazette-Mail

Situated high atop a hill ascended by Wolverton Road, looking as much like a sprawling mountain lodge as a modern place of learning, the new Clendenin Elementary awaits the day it will welcome students.

Surrounded in elevated isolation by quiet forest hills and safely away from any repeat of the June 2016 flood that destroyed its 100-year-old predecessor, the under-construction 60,000-square-foot school with a $37.8 million price tag and a 90%-funding commitment from FEMA is finally taking its irregular, but elegant and many-sided shape.

Josh Ewers is a reporter and can be reached at 304-348-1723 or email joshewers@hdmediallc.com.

