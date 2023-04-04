Situated high atop a hill ascended by Wolverton Road, looking as much like a sprawling mountain lodge as a modern place of learning, the new Clendenin Elementary awaits the day it will welcome students.
Surrounded in elevated isolation by quiet forest hills and safely away from any repeat of the June 2016 flood that destroyed its 100-year-old predecessor, the under-construction 60,000-square-foot school with a $37.8 million price tag and a 90%-funding commitment from FEMA is finally taking its irregular, but elegant and many-sided shape.
Lying near site headquarters is a sampling of dark wood, natural stone and tin roofing that foreshadows the facility’s eventual mountain-dwelling character alongside its lightly sloping roof design and numerous large and already-visible window openings, intended to let in the copious levels of light and scenery.
“I think it’s just going to sort of blend right into the hillside here and be like part of nature,” Kanawha County Schools Superintendent Tom Williams said during a Tuesday tour of the facility.
Both the oddity of the structure’s shape and the incorporation of natural elements are very much by design, according to officials behind the building, set to accommodate 435 students from Clendenin and Bridge elementary schools.
Between smaller classroom spaces that can house 15-20 students each lie larger “exploratorium” areas, where students of the same grade level will come together to learn in new ways via projects, group activities and presentations, particularly in STEM subject areas.
“One of the big things in industry, and in life now, is we all have to work together,” Williams said. “This gives kids an opportunity to start at a young age with working together and working in teams and developing things and solving problems together as a team.”
One of the focuses of the design is seamlessness, both from classrooms to those open collaboration spaces that can be joined or separated by operable glass windows, and from indoor to outdoor.
“We have these large expansive openings to bring the outdoors indoors, but this is one of the first schools that we’re taking the students outdoors,” Adam Krason, principal architect of ZMM Architects & Engineers, said.
“We’ve created, next to each of the small learning centers, in those exploratoriums, an outside space adjacent to it where the students are going to be outside regularly,” he continued. “After the pandemic, we created a lot of these outdoor classrooms. In this school, almost every classroom has one of those spaces.”
Those outdoor spaces are being built under roof for all-weather usage that officials hope will play a role in encouraging refreshed learning.
“Having access to daylight and views improves anybody’s performance in a work space, in a school, in any type of building, but we wanted this school to be more lodge-like in nature, to reflect the community and the environment it’s in,” Krason said. “It is such a beautiful environment, it just seemed appropriate to give the students the opportunity to experience that on a regular basis.”
Clendenin’s economic history also is represented and apparent, even in the still-early stages of construction. It’s present in two-pronged metal columns designed to vaguely resemble oil derricks.
“That’s what this area was, oil and gas, years ago,” Williams said, “so it’s bringing back some of the history of the area.”
In terms of security, the school will feature not only a modern entryway to meet with security standards the county is implementing at all schools, but also an admission gate on the drive up.
The building also will feature a geothermal HVAC system.
Construction officials relayed that the crews are aiming at an optimistic year-end deadline and a harder, more realistic deadline of the school being open to students for the fall of 2024.
As she toured the site, Clendenin Mayor Kay Summers, who has overseen a lot of rebuilding since she took over as mayor, looked to the future the school might represent once completed and to returning local students from their long-term temporary home at Bridge Elementary.
“It’s fantastic, and the community is going to be elated, because we’ve done without [for] seven — it will be almost eight — years when the school opens. It’s just so needed,” Summers said. “It’s a beautiful setting, a beautiful school. I can’t tell you how excited I really am.”
Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., who was in town to talk with the mayor whose town recently came under her federal representation, joined the tour, as well.
With any luck, Summers and company won’t have too much longer to wait now that the project is clear of testing, removal and regulatory hurdles that followed the discovery of soil containing pyritic sulfur, which slowed construction dramatically.
“The ICF is almost complete. We’re setting structural steel. Then, you’ll start to see the building enclosure take shape, the roofing, the exterior walls,” Krason said. “And then that’ll kind of work its way out from there, with the mechanical electrical systems on the interior put up.”
Waterford, Ohio-based Wolf Creek Contracting Inc. is handling construction.